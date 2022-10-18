GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy gets a new title update on all platforms (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S)

GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition has received a title update that will be rolled out to all PC and console players. Although no official announcements have been made, players have gradually started receiving the content update.

There was a lot of backlash to the games' initial release due to bugs and glitches. While no major changes are expected, fans have shared minor details found in the update.

GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy title update brings QoL changes

Ben, a popular Rockstar Games intel source, tweeted about the update. It will address some minor issues and bugs in all three games, bringing in quality-of-life (QoL) changes. Rockstar Games have released an update for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players.

Grove Street Games, a third-party developer, took a lot of heat for the games' unreliable performance, constant crashing, and other issues. Rockstar acknowledged the problem and assured players that stability would be restored soon.

This most recent patch appears to have fixed existing issues. This tweet revealed that the PS5 update for Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition is 420.03 MB in size. However, the size of updates for other games and platforms may vary.

The PC update sizes are as follows:

GTA 3: 4.23 GB

Vice City: 8.96 GB

San Andreas: 18.53 GB

Even though more information about the update is forthcoming, a few players have already begun to share their findings. One Twitter user, Liam (@billsyliamgta), demonstrated the new weapon wheel animation effect in San Andreas.

Another user, Teorhus on the GTA forums, stated that the games' motion blur can be toggled on or off in settings.

Details shared by Teorhus (Image via GTAForums)

User @UrbanBackflip claimed that the gameplay has resumed its previous smoothness.

UrbanBackflip @UrbanBackflip @videotech_ Well, it seems to be mostly performance improvements. I notice the game is running a lot smoother once again, but a lot of the issues I reported a while back are still there... @videotech_ Well, it seems to be mostly performance improvements. I notice the game is running a lot smoother once again, but a lot of the issues I reported a while back are still there...

Though the update does alter some aspects of the game, players should not expect major changes since it is only a title update. Rockstar has released it as a quality-of-life patch to address a few known issues.

Known bugs and glitches in Grand Theft Auto Trilogy

Bugs and game-breaking glitches have been reported in the Definitive Edition Trilogy since their release. To begin with, the rain effect in the game appears to be extremely annoying to many players. White raindrops obscure the view of the environment, making it difficult for players to see what's happening around them.

Secondly, the first-person perspective was not present in the original game, and the Definitive Edition Trilogy attempted to introduce i; however, it did not go as planned. Players may recall Carl Johnson's hideous appearance on the first-person quad-bike ride in GTA San Andreas.

Lastly, the visual glitch that causes the characters' arms and hands to bend in strange ways is still one of the funniest bugs in the game.

