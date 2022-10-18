Possible GTA 6 Easter eggs in recent Rockstar Games titles

Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of GTA 6 after Rockstar Games confirmed that the game was in development earlier this year.

Rockstar Games is known for teasing upcoming titles in interesting ways, and players have reportedly found plenty of Easter eggs in the publisher's recent games.

A number of Easter eggs were recently discovered in some of Rockstar Games' titles, and they all allegedly refer to GTA 6. However, they are yet to be officially confirmed.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The leaks cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

Possible GTA 6 Easter eggs found in Grand Theft Auto 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and San Andreas Definitive Edition

YouTuber Strange Man recently posted a video explaining three possible GTA 6 Easter eggs that can be found in different titles by Rockstar Games. He discovered three clues in Grand Theft Auto 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and San Andreas Definitive Edition.

The content creator also made reference to the game's leaks to support his claims.

The video begins with Strange Man discussing a poster outside GTA 5's Weazel Dorset Theater in Rockford Hills. The poster reads "Vice The Musical," which is obviously a reference to Vice City. It also shows a male and female dancer, presumably referencing Jason and Lucia from the GTA 6 leaks.

Additionally, the poster features two police cars trailing the dancers through a haze of smoke. As Strange Man explains, this alludes to the criminal tendencies of the two new protagonists and the relentless pursuit they face from law enforcement.

The poster also includes a window of possible dates. The dates of August 14 to October 20 may lead players to believe that Rockstar Games is releasing GTA 6 this year. However, the year is not specified, which means it could be any year in the future.

Potential Grand Theft Auto 6 Easter egg in GTA 5 (Image via YouTube)

The second Easter egg can be found in New Austin in Red Dead Redemption 2. In the barren lands of the game, players will find a skeleton with a letter that reads, "Letter to Brother Rodolfo and Cardinal Blanco."

According to Strange Man, the letter contains a hidden message about Sam and Dan Houser, the two co-founders of Rockstar Games, as well as the development of the upcoming game.

The letter fragment could possibly be a GTA 6 Easter Egg in RDR 2 (Image via YouTube)

One line of the letter reads, "God calls you from the east." The YouTuber believes this is a possible reference to the next game being set in Vice City. He also claimed that the two names in the letter alluded to the characters in the upcoming game.

The third Easter egg can be found in San Andreas' remastered version. A strange photo of a house with a UFO on the back can be found inside the Lil' Probe'Inn. According to Strange Man, the house is similar to those found in Miami.

A mysterious pic of the house (Image via YouTube)

The same image was also used by popular data miner Tez2 to discuss the ongoing UFO event at Grand Theft Auto Online and a possible GTA 6 tease. However, no news about the latter has come out yet.

