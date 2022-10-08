Rockstar not allowing Red Dead Redemption 2 players on Stadia to transfer their saves

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a well-liked game on Stadia, with many active players on it. With Google's announcement regarding the shutdown of Stadia, players across the platform have panicked, fearing that they will lose hours of progress and game data.

While many players have requested Rockstar to transfer their Red Dead Redemption 2 progress to other platforms, the company has yet to respond. This has enraged gamers even more, as other game developers have promised data transfers from the platform.

Tom Warren @tomwarren BREAKING: Google is closing down its Stadia cloud streaming service. The service will remain live until January 18th, 2023. Google is refunding all Stadia purchases. Full details here: theverge.com/2022/9/29/2337… BREAKING: Google is closing down its Stadia cloud streaming service. The service will remain live until January 18th, 2023. Google is refunding all Stadia purchases. Full details here: theverge.com/2022/9/29/2337…

On September 29, Google announced the closure of Stadia, its online cloud gaming platform. While the company has promised to refund all the money spent on the platform and games by players, data transfers are entirely up to the game developers.

As the news spread, players all over the world began to ask game developers to transfer their data to other platforms. ColourTV, a YouTuber, took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the announcement. They posted a screenshot of themselves playing Red Dead Redemption 2 on Google Stadia for around 6000 hours.

Colour @ItsColourTV No you don't understand how seriously pissed off I am No you don't understand how seriously pissed off I am https://t.co/UZ157WLmru

The player requested Rockstar Games to perform a one-time character transfer of their game progress to ensure their efforts do not go in vain. While there are methods to transfer single-player progress to other platforms, there is no official procedure for the multiplayer version as of yet.

please let us do a one-time character transfer I am begging you For context: these hours are on Google Stadia and today Google announced they'll be shutting down the platform. @RockstarGames please let us do a one-time character transfer I am begging you For context: these hours are on Google Stadia and today Google announced they'll be shutting down the platform.@RockstarGames please let us do a one-time character transfer I am begging you

While developers such as Ubisoft and Bungie have addressed the issue and stated that players will be able to transfer their progress to PCs. Rockstar has not yet commented. With only about three months until Satdia's closure, Red Dead Redemption 2 players are worried that Rockstar will do nothing and let the game die with the platform.

Twitter users' reactions to the news

While the situation is upsetting and heartbreaking for Stadia and Red Dead Redemption 2 players, many Twitter users have chastised ColourTV for their unwavering faith in Rockstar Games and the cloud gaming platform. One user talked about never trusting cloud services and sticking to physical games.

Another user pointed out how the matter was foretold even before it became official,

Lastly, one user questioned ColourTV's decision to purchase the game on Stadia.

Only time will tell whether Rockstar will take action to address the issue or not. Players have no choice but to wait and hope for an affirmative response from the game developer.

