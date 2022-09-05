GTA fan remakes San Fierro in Unreal Engine 5 concept video

GTA fans have been patiently waiting for the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. While Rockstar Games is taking too long to hint about the next game, fans have taken on Thanos’ “Fine. I’ll do it myself” oath very seriously.

Jokes apart, a YouTuber named JPC-ArchViz has created a remake video of the city of San Fierro using Unreal Engine 5. The video shows many elements based on GTA games, especially in San Andreas.

GTA fan brings San Fierro into real life using Unreal Engine

The video truly reflects how beautiful the iconic city of San Fierro would look if it were made today. When Rockstar announced the Grand Theft Auto: Definitive Edition, players around the world genuinely thought the game would look like this.

JPC-ArchViz recreated the city using Epic Game’s Unreal Engine 5. The creator has visualized what Grand Theft Auto titles based on San Francisco would look like. Using the advanced gaming engine, they created a city that looks surreal at first glance.

A busy road in the San Fierro remake video (Image via YouTube/JPC-ArchViz)

The video contains large crowds, iconic San Fransico landmarks, beautiful skies and sunsets, and easily recognizable police cars from San Andreas. According to the creator, GTA-style cinematics are rendered in Unreal Engine 5.

Crowds and traffic were created using UE5’s Mass Entity and Zone Graph from the City Sample project.

It also contains the Real City SF megapack, Oceanology 5 for Water Blueprint, Ultra Dynamic Sky for Sky Blueprint, Lumen Lighting, and Nanite mesh patches. These elements have made the city so beautiful and even life-like in most parts.

A beachside location as shown in the San Fierro remake video (Image via YouTube/JPC-ArchViz)

San Andreas was released in 2004 when technology was not as advanced as today. The game offers a low-resolution 3D world of San Andreas, including iconic locations like San Fierro and Las Venturas.

With the release of Unreal Engine 5 in April this year, modders and freelance game developers are bringing GTA cities to life. San Andreas and Liberty City are some of the first to get a new touch. The San Fierro remake even beats most of the graphics mods currently available.

Grand Theft Auto remakes that used Unreal Engine 5

As mentioned, fans have been bringing GTA cities into real life using Unreal Engine 5. The video above shows how aesthetic Grand Theft Auto 3 would look if it were remastered properly using advanced technology.

Imagine seeing Claude in his mission to find Catalina in such a life-like environment. It would have been a more immersive experience than what GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced offers.

Another video from the same YouTuber shows Niko Bellic in a real avatar roaming around in Liberty City. These Unreal Engine 5 remakes give the game a cinematic and real-life vibe.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas brings the legendary Grove Street to the HD universe. However, this concept video brings it into real life itself.

The graphics and the environment look so surreal fans are meant to be disappointed by seeing the officially remastered version.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer