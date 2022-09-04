GTA 5 modders working to bring Las Venturas to the game

GTA San Andreas introduced players to multiple cities within the game. The iconic locations of San Fierro and Las Venturas were an indubitable part of its charm. On the other hand, Grand Theft Auto 5, despite being a superior game, has only one big city.

Players are often disappointed that such a massive game has only one giant place to offer. To fill that void, developers Antasurris and The Las Venturas Team are developing a patch that will bring the iconic city to GTA 5. This article focuses on the aspects and features of the upcoming mod.

Las Venturas is coming to GTA 5 via mods

Developers of The Las Venturas Project revealed that there will be two locations that the mod will offer: Las Venturas and Bone County. These spots are available in San Andreas, and the team is working to bring them to GTA 5 as a playable mod with improved graphics.

The team stated that the current version of the mod (as of August 2022) spans three square kilometers. It contains Route 69, El Castillo del Diablo and Heatstroke Highway, along with a hotel named The Melasuda and a few treacherous roads.

A sign welcoming visitors to Hotel Melasuda in GTA 5 (Image via The Las Venturas Project)

They are intending to expand the current map expansion up to 70km². Currently, the area of the Grand Senora Desert and Sandy Shores is around 76km². Analyzing the in-game map, it can be said that the mod will offer a huge playground for players to explore.

The modders state, “a first version model that features its surface, most emblematic buildings of the Las Venturas city and the various districts” is intended to be released by December 2022. By 2023, they have targeted the release of a full version of the mod.

A highway of Las Venturas in the GTA 5 mod (Image via The Las Venturas Project)

However, players can still try the current version of the mod where they can get a part of the map. However, they must be Patreon supporters. Currently, there are three membership levels in their project: Bronze, Silver and Gold. Each one comes with specific features and access, with Gold members getting the most rewards.

Patrons get facilities such as early access to the mod, participation in surveys, earlier builds of the game and discord benefits. However, the mod will be free for everyone once it is completed and won't require any necessary purchases.

A part of the map added to the mod in GTA 5 (Image via The Las Venturas Project)

The mod is also compatible with all available graphic extensions, but developers recommend using the NaturalVision Evolved mod for best results. It currently only offers a single-player experience and requires ScriptHookV to run. However, the developers have promised that a FiveM version will soon be available via Tebex.

