GTA 5 mod brings working MOC and Terrorbyte to Story Mode

For serious and high-ranked players of GTA Online, the Mobile Operations Center, Terrobyte, and the Avenger are some very important vehicles to own.

The MOC enables players to customize weaponized vehicles, launch business missions, and more. Terrorbyte is a mobile command unit from which players can manage all their criminal enterprise businesses. However, the prime reason to own a Terrorbyte is the infamous Oppressor Mk II.

The Avenger is a heavy aircraft that is very useful in offense, defense, and carrying vehicles.

All these vehicles are an integral part of the online gameplay and are restricted to the multiplayer mode only. However, HKH191 from GTA5-mods has patched these vehicles into fully functional mods in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode.

How to bring GTA Online vehicles to Story Mode

Working MOC

The moded version of the MOC can be accessed with all three characters in Grand Theft Auto 5. However, the developer has mentioned that after the recent 10.0 update of the mod, the vehicle does not spawn on the map for free. Players need to buy IT for Franklin, Michael, or Trevor by calling the Purchase/Modify Command Center Contact.

One thing to note is that it will only be owned by the character with which the player decides to purchase the car. However, ownership can be removed by calling the same Purchase/Modify Command Center Contact.

Players can customize cab and trailer colors, customize weapons and livery, use the autopilot feature, access gunrunning vehicles, and many more.

Working Terrobyte (After Hours)

Terrorbytes, too, can be accessed by all three protagonists by calling the Purchase/Modify Command Center Contact. The same rules of ownership apply for the Terrorbyte as for the MOC.

With Terrorbyte, players can access the Terabyte Command Center just like GTA Online. Moreover, the Oppressor Mk II, the Oppressor, and the mobile drone can also be accessed in Story Mode with this mod.

Working Avenger

Like the other two vehicles, the Avenger aircraft can also be purchased by Franklin, Michael, or Trevor by calling the Purchase/Modify Command Center Contact. It will spawn near the character from whom they can access its functions.

If it spawns at a location that is difficult to access or the player wants to change or remove ownership, it can be done by calling the same Purchase/Modify Command Center Contact.

The Avenger mod in GTA 5 can be used to store and carry vehicles, access weapons workshop, autopilot, and more.

All these three vehicles come under the same Purchase/Modify Command Center Contact mod option. However, the player has to install each mod separately to spawn all three vehicles. After installing them, players need to:

Open the phone and ring the Purchase/Modify Command Center Contact. In the pop-up menu, enter the Purchase a Command Center Menu. Three options viz. MOC, Avenger, and Terrorbyte will appear. Players need to select the one they want to access and it will spawn near the character chosen.

Using these methods, players can bring Online's vehicles into the Story Mode. However, being a mod, it will not be as smooth as its real counterpart in multiplayer. Still, it is fun to bring futuristic vehicles into Story Mode and unleash havoc on innocent NPCs.

