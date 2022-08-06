Why Oppressor Mk II nerf in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises isn't enough

GTA Online’s The Criminal Enterprises update is finally here, adding tons of new content for players to enjoy and major gameplay improvements.

As Rockstar Games promised, it also nerfed the Oppressor Mk II that fans have requested for a long time. The vehicle has always been overpowered, ruining the gameplay experience for the majority of users around the globe.

However, it looks like the nerf is still insufficient, and gamers can still exploit it in GTA Online.

Oppressor MK II is still a force to reckon with in GTA Online

The Criminal Enterprises update has nerfed the weapons of the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II. It has reduced the effectiveness of its Homing Missiles, which are no longer supposed to be a threat to griefing anymore.

The update has also increased the cooldown timer for the usage of countermeasures available on the vehicle.

Rockstar made this move due to the constant feedback from fans regarding the hoverbike. However, it seems that the nerf isn’t enough to balance the gameplay.

A famous gamer, TheProfessional, posted a video on YouTube testing the capabilities of the after-nerf Oppressor Mk II.

According to him, its Homing Missiles have been made less accurate due to the nerf. Players can dodge it if seen from a distance, even in a helicopter.

However, once the hove bike gets closer to the target and fires the missiles, it’s still impossible to doge fire at that point. Griefers can still take advantage of the loophole and create an unpleasant experience for the rest.

On the other hand, when trying to hit the Oppressor Mk II with the helicopter’s missiles, it’s still tough to get a perfect shot due to its smaller size and high speed. Users using the Oppressor Mk II can still dodge most weapons in the game.

All of this defeats the whole purpose of the nerf, and fans may find it annoying as always. This doesn’t mean that the current nerf is not helpful.

It made it hard for griefers to take advantage of the vehicle and spread chaos on the streets of Los Santos. It also asks for more improvement in its core mechanics.

The gamer has shared his suggestions to improve the vehicle by making it lock-on only on NPCs, hostile NPCs, and cops, but not other players. It would make it hard to hit others with the Oppressor Mk II and avoid possible griefing.

Everything about Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is a custom hoverbike added to GTA Online with the After Hours update in 2018. It’s a hover version of the standard Oppressor, replacing its glider characteristics with flying.

Like the Deluxo, the vehicle has been given a permanent hovering capability and quick agility.

It seems powered by a turbine engine connected to the parallel-twin engine that boasts its performance. The vehicle can quickly reach a staggering top speed of 130 mph in hover mode and 110 mph in flying mode.

It’s equipped with a rear-mounted booster that gamers can use to increase the speed instantly up to 15 mph for a shorter duration. Here’s a list of countermeasures available on the vehicle:

The Chaff – Disrupts the targeting system of missile launchers

The Flare – Drop Flares disorienting incoming homing missiles

The Smoke – Creates smoke disorienting the enemy pilot

The vehicle is also equipped with two machine guns by default, which can be further modified to add other weapons.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



rsg.ms/3f7d911 This week’s update increases GTA$ payouts across a range of activities in GTA Online. These changes aim to reward players of all experience levels for their time – regardless of what they choose to play. This week’s update increases GTA$ payouts across a range of activities in GTA Online. These changes aim to reward players of all experience levels for their time – regardless of what they choose to play.rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/M83aYKgUyf

In conclusion, even though Rockstar is doing its best to improve the overall gameplay in GTA Online, it seems there’s still some opportunity for improvement.

As the developers have promised to keep supporting the title, players hope for another possible nerf coming soon, though it’s improbable.

