5 best vehicles in GTA Online update (latest)

A new weekly event kickstarted in Los Santos on May 2, 2024, with some of the best vehicles in GTA Online that one can get. As expected, developer Rockstar Games has brought several removed vehicles back into the title for a limited time. Moreover, time-sensitive discounts are available on other rides, making it the best time to get new wheels or aircraft.

As such, figuring out what to buy or invest in in the latest update could be a little confusing for players. To help you narrow down your options, this article shares five of the best vehicles in GTA Online you should pick up in the current patch.

Progen PR4, Deviant, and three others are among the 5 best vehicles in GTA Online update (May 2 to May 8, 2024)

1) Progen PR4

This week it’s all about the Open Wheel Races, and players can buy the Progen PR4, one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week. It is a one-seater open wheel car that has taken direct inspiration from the real-life 1989 McLaren MP4/5.

On the performance front, the Progen PR4 is one of the best open wheel cars thanks to its V10 engine that allows it to go up to a maximum speed of 193.93 km/h (120.50 mph) and complete a lap in just 0:56.424. It is also equipped with KERS, enabling owners to activate the boost and increase the speed.

Players can buy the PR4 from Legendary Motorsport at a 40% discount price of $2,109,000 till May 8, 2024.

2) Schyster Deviant

An image of Schyster Deviant (Image via IceDree/GTAForums)

Another one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week is the Schyster Deviant, a two-seater muscle car that debuted in 2019 as part of the Arena War update. It is primarily based on the real-life Ringbrothers' Javelin AMX Defiant.

Unlike the current podium vehicle, GTA Online Deviant can reach a top speed of 108.50 mph (174.61 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:10.738. Overall, it is considered a competitive vehicle for races in Los Santos that can take on collisions without any issues thanks to its incredible durability.

Gamers can get the Deviant for $512,000 from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

3) Cheval Taipan

The Cheval Taipan is a two-seater supercar based on the real-life Hennessey Venom F5 and Ford GT (2nd generation). This automobile has a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h), making it one of this update's fastest cars in GTA Online without HSW Upgrades.

While there is no weekly discount on this vehicle this week, it is still a must-buy for every supercar enthusiast dedicated to only buying the best vehicles in GTA Online.

Players can get it from Legendary Motorsport for only $1,980,000.

4) FH-1 Hunter

An image of FH-1 Hunter (Image via @KeiranThompson_/X)

The FH-1 Hunter is a two-seater military gunship attack helicopter in GTA Online. First introduced in Vice City, it has made an appearance in almost all major titles in the series. The latest iteration of the aircraft is based on the real-life AH-64 Apache.

When it comes to performance, the FH-1 Hunter is one of the nimble aircraft with excellent maneuverability. It can achieve a top speed of 141.50 mph (227.72 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:55.902. Equipped with deadly weapons like a front chain gun, it is certainly one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week that one shouldn’t miss out on.

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows users to get the FH-1 Hunter for a 30% discounted price of $2,170,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

5) Übermacht SC1

The Übermacht SC1 is a two-door supercar that debuted with The Doomsday Heist update in 2017. The design of the vehicle seems to be inspired by the real-life BMW i8 and BMW M1 Homage Concept.

Powered by a single-cam V8 engine, the SC1 can reach a maximum speed of 120.75 mph (194.33 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.664. It has a reputation for being a good-performing car for day-to-day usage. In the hands of a skilled driver, it is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week for collection purposes.

Players can get the SC1 for a 30% discounted price of $1,122,100 from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom.

These are among the finest automobiles that one could collect in Grand Theft Auto Online while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2.

Also Check: Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback