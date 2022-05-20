GTA Online beginner's guide for Open Wheel Races

GTA Online's new weekly update is here with a plethora of discounts, mission bonuses, prize rides, and free stuff all up for grabs. Players can earn 2x RP and GTA$ from Open Wheel Races.

This article gives beginners a detailed guide on how to get started with Open Wheel Races and all the details they need to know about it.

What are Open Wheel Races in GTA Online?

Being introduced with the Diamond Casino Heist update, Open Wheel Races are a series of landraces that take users for a stroll through the high-speed tracks of San Andreas.

There are about 16 different kinds of Open Wheel Races in GTA Online that they can participate in. The races include various checkpoints with a default of 10 laps. However, the hosts can change the lap count to 5-25 laps:

Open Wheel - Brace for Impact Open Wheel - Height of Society Open Wheel - In Due Course Open Wheel - Lap it Up Open Wheel - More Haste More Speed Open Wheel - New Wave Open Wheel - Urban Renewal Open Wheel - Abridged Open Wheel - Dam Open Wheel - Headwind Open Wheel - It's a Sign Open Wheel - Keeping Track Open Wheel - Life's a Beach Open Wheel - Morningwood Glory Open Wheel - Road to Ruin Open Wheel - Top of the Town

How to get started and enter the race?

There are two options to enter an Open Wheel Race: the interaction menu or the job menu.

Players can use the interaction menu by setting up their quick GPS to Open Wheel Races and drive down. They can press the prompt interaction key once they arrive at the marker.

They can also jump right into the race from the job menu. Users can do so by going to the internet tab in the pause menu and selecting: Jobs>Play Job>Rockstar Created>Open Wheel Race. They can either join a race with other gamers or host one.

Which vehicles are eligible for Open Wheel Races?

Players can choose from any four vehicles in the Open Wheel vehicle category. Some cars are based on Indycar designs, while others are based on Formula 1. Although their performance appears to be similar, it comes down to the user's choices.

These are the vehicles classified in the Open Wheels category:

Benefactor BR8 Ocelot R88 Progen PR4 Declasse DR1

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Cash Pots for Impromptu Races are doubled, and there’s 4X Rewards in Land and Special Vehicle Races. Plus bet limits on Races have been increased, and more.



Buckle up: There’s a purr emanating from vehicles competing in GTA Online this week.Cash Pots for Impromptu Races are doubled, and there’s 4X Rewards in Land and Special Vehicle Races. Plus bet limits on Races have been increased, and more.Buckle up: rsg.ms/9d5980e There’s a purr emanating from vehicles competing in GTA Online this week.Cash Pots for Impromptu Races are doubled, and there’s 4X Rewards in Land and Special Vehicle Races. Plus bet limits on Races have been increased, and more.Buckle up: rsg.ms/9d5980e https://t.co/47P91oWXMA

This week's vehicular discount features the Benefactor BR8 at 30% off on its hefty price tag. It is now available for $2,380,000 only from Legendary Motorsport.

Other discounts this week:

Bravado Gauntlet Classic ($322,875 - $430,500)

Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom ($570,500)

Imponte Beater Dukes ($264,600)

Progen Emerus ($1,925,000)

Grotti Itali GTO ($1,375,500)

Coil Rocket Voltic ($2,016,000 - $2,681,280)

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



With new graphics modes, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, GTA Online Profile migration, and more.



GTA Online also available as a standalone title — free on PS5: GTAV and GTA Online out now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.With new graphics modes, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, GTA Online Profile migration, and more.GTA Online also available as a standalone title — free on PS5: rsg.ms/64aaa39 GTAV and GTA Online out now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.With new graphics modes, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, GTA Online Profile migration, and more.GTA Online also available as a standalone title — free on PS5: rsg.ms/64aaa39 https://t.co/gUcEOhrvVd

With 2X rewards from the new update, it's the right time for beginners to get started with GTA Online and hustle their way up with Open Wheel Races.

