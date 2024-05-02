Benefactor BR8 in GTA Online: 5 reasons to own it

Introduced in August 2020 under LS Summer Special DLC, the Benefactor BR8 is a Formula 1 car in GTA Online. It falls in the game's Open Wheel Cars category and is available for just under $3.5 million. However, it's also available on the Diamond Casino Podium until May 8, 2024, giving players a chance to claim it for free.
Whether you should add it to your collection depends on personal choice. While better cars are available at this price, the BR8 is unique. So, here are five reasons you might want to pick up a Benefactor BR8 in GTA Online.
Smooth handling and 4 more reasons to own a Benefactor BR8 in GTA Online
1) Best out of all Open Wheel Cars
GTA Online has four Open Wheel Cars: Benefactor BR8, Declasse DR1, Ocelot R88, and Progen PR4. They are all quite fast, but their performance has a lot to do with how much downforce gets applied.
At medium downforce, the BR8, this week's GTA Online Podium Vehicle, emerges as the best performer in its class with a top speed of 194.73 km/h and a lap time of 0:54.788 per performance tests conducted by expert GTA vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322.
2) Smooth handling
Although speed is an important factor, considering how well a car handles is also necessary. Luckily, the Benefactor BR8 is not only fast but is also quite easy to maneuver.
The vehicle is highly responsive and maintains balance when making sharp turns, even at a high speed. These attributes make it a great choice for Open Wheel Races, which are paying bonus rewards through May 8, 2024, as part of the current GTA Online weekly update.
3) Sounds good
There are some great-sounding cars in GTA Online for those who prefer an audible engine, and this is another area where the Benefactor BR8 does well. Despite not being as loud as Muscle Cars, it emits a raspy whirring noise quite reminiscent of sports cars, making the drive a little more exciting.
4) Stands out from the crowd
The BR8's design seems to be an amalgamation of the 2011 Red Bull RB7 and the 2009 Red Bull RB5 Formula 1 Cars. This makes it stand out compared to cars usually spotted in GTA Online's traffic.
Players can also tweak BR8's appearance to some degree via customization. This will cost a bit of extra cash but selling GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles can easily help with that.
5) Liveries
GTA Online liveries are optional cosmetic modifications that can help elevate a car's aesthetic. Rockstar Games only makes them available for certain vehicles and one from 10 can be chosen when customizing the Benefactor BR8.
These are especially useful for anyone going for a typical sports car look with the BR8, and all of them are incredibly affordable.
More details about this car:
FAQ
Where to buy the Benefactor BR8 in GTA Online?
The Benefactor BR8 can be bought from the in-game Legendary Motorsport website.
