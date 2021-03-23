Which is the best open-wheel car in GTA Online?

For years, GTA Online race enthusiasts have been clamoring for an open-wheel race mode in the game, seeing as how many race variants were already there in the title. Rockstar delivered, and players saw the arrival of brand new open-wheel racers with lightning-fast speeds and nimble handling.

Open-wheel races then quickly became one of the most popular kinds of races in GTA Online, given their resemblance to Formula 1 and Indycar. Seeing how open-wheel races prioritize all competitors being on a relatively even plain, there is not much that separates the car on the grid.

Some cars in GTA Online's open-wheel class are based on the Indycar, while some are based on the Formula 1 design. Yet, they don't seem to differ much in performance, but it does come down to the player's preferences.

The best open-wheel car in GTA Online

As of now, there are four open-wheel racers in GTA Online, namely:

Benefactor BR8 Ocelot R88 Progen PR4 Declasse DR1

The Benefactor BR8 has long been considered the best car of the lot, given its slightly forgiving handling. The BR8 can usually give the player some leeway and not skid into the barrier at the lightest possible correction.

On top of that, players must try and experiment with different tire compounds to maximize their output on the lap. Finding the right balance between speed and handling is key when it comes to open-wheel races in GTA Online.

At the end of the day, all four cars have identical performance, with some differences in handling, but they mostly have the same top speed and acceleration. However, some cars might feel more weighty around corners than others, resulting in longer lap times.

Seeing as open-wheel cars are built with the purpose of going around a circuit, the handling of a car is what truly makes the difference. GTA Online players will find that certain cars respond better to sharp turns, and following the race line becomes that much easier in some.