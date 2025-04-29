GTA 5 tops Twitch charts as most-watched game of 2024: Report

Since its release in 2013, GTA 5 has dominated the gaming industry in one way or another. The title is equally praised by fans and developers worldwide for its long success. Some of the content creators have made their name by streaming GTA 5 in the past decade. On that note, the game has just been found to achieve a monumental status on a popular streaming platform.

As per a report published by The Verge, GTA 5 is Twitch’s most-watched game of 2024, with Call of Duty and Fortnite being the runner-ups. Read on to learn more about the rankings and total viewership they managed to gain.

GTA 5 scored 1.4+ billion watched hours in 2024, beating Fortnite and Call of Duty

The mentioned report showed the top 5 games that got the most hours watched globally, with GTA 5 being at the top. Here is the complete ranking as per their analysis:

Grand Theft Auto 5: 1.4+ billion League of Legends: 1.19+ billion Valorant: 804+ million Fortnite: 539+ million Call of Duty: 451+ million

This is a great accomplishment for a 2013 game to achieve in 2025. It’s worth noting that most users play the game for its online counterpart, GTA 5 Online. The developer Rockstar Games has been supporting the multiplayer aspect with regular content DLCs and weekly updates, keeping the player base invested while they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6.

In 2024, GTA 5 Online got two major DLC releases:

The Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC added the following things to the popular multiplayer title:

On the other hand, the Agents of Sabotage DLC added the following things to Grand Theft Auto 5 Online so far:

Even though GTA 6 is almost here, it doesn’t seem like the momentum of Grand Theft Auto 5 on Twitch is going to be stopped anytime soon.

