GTA 5 tops Twitch charts as most-watched game of 2024: Report

Since its release in 2013, GTA 5 has dominated the gaming industry in one way or another. The title is equally praised by fans and developers worldwide for its long success. Some of the content creators have made their name by streaming GTA 5 in the past decade. On that note, the game has just been found to achieve a monumental status on a popular streaming platform.
As per a report published by The Verge, GTA 5 is Twitch’s most-watched game of 2024, with Call of Duty and Fortnite being the runner-ups. Read on to learn more about the rankings and total viewership they managed to gain.
GTA 5 scored 1.4+ billion watched hours in 2024, beating Fortnite and Call of Duty
The mentioned report showed the top 5 games that got the most hours watched globally, with GTA 5 being at the top. Here is the complete ranking as per their analysis:
- Grand Theft Auto 5: 1.4+ billion
- League of Legends: 1.19+ billion
- Valorant: 804+ million
- Fortnite: 539+ million
- Call of Duty: 451+ million
This is a great accomplishment for a 2013 game to achieve in 2025. It’s worth noting that most users play the game for its online counterpart, GTA 5 Online. The developer Rockstar Games has been supporting the multiplayer aspect with regular content DLCs and weekly updates, keeping the player base invested while they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6.
In 2024, GTA 5 Online got two major DLC releases:
The Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC added the following things to the popular multiplayer title:
- Bail Office
- Most Wanted Missions
- Dispatch Work
- Pizza This…
- LS Tags
- Assault on ATT-16
- Lundendorff Cemetery Survival
- Bollokan Envisage
- Enus Paragon S
- Annis Euros X32
- Übermacht Niobe
- Invetero Coquette D1
- Bravado Dorado Cruiser
- Bravado Greenwood Cruiser
- Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser
- Declasse Yosemite 1500
- Överflöd Pipistrello
- Canis Castigator
- Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor
- Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser
- Vapid Dominator FX
- Pegassi Pizza Boy
- Benefactor Vorschlaghammer
On the other hand, the Agents of Sabotage DLC added the following things to Grand Theft Auto 5 Online so far:
- Eberhard Munitions Airstrip
- The FIB Files
- The Black Box File
- The Brute Force File
- The Fine Art File
- The Project Breakaway File
- Yuanbao collectibles
- Lunar New Year Stunt Races
- New Drift Races
- Oscar Guzman Flies Again
- Up and Running
- Setup: Mogul
- Setup: Intel
- Setup: Iron Mule
- Setup: Ammunition
- The Titan Job
- Arms Trafficking missions
- Hunting Pack (Get Lamar)
- Darnell Bros. Garment Factory
- McKenzie Field Hangar
- Bravado Banshee GTS
- Vapid Caracara Pursuit
- Dinka Chavos V6
- Dinka Jester RR Widebody
- Invetero Coquette D5
- Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit
- Vapid Firebolt ASP
- Willard Outreach Faction
- Canis Terminus Patrol
- Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule
- Vapid Uranus LozSpeed
- Western Company Duster 300-H
- Eberhard Titan 250 D
- El Strickler Military Rifle
Even though GTA 6 is almost here, it doesn’t seem like the momentum of Grand Theft Auto 5 on Twitch is going to be stopped anytime soon.
