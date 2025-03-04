How to complete Up and Running mission in GTA Online Oscar Guzman update

Up and Running is a new mission released as part of the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update. Given by Oscar Guzman, you can either play the mission either solo or with up to three other players. The best thing is that even Rank 1 players can take part in the mission. However, it is best if you gain some experience first.

Ad

This article briefly explains how you can complete the Up and Running mission after the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Methods to complete the Up and Running mission in GTA Online Oscar Guzman update

Ad

Trending

The Up and Running is the first new mission from the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update. Your initial task is to go to the transmission tower marked on the map. The game will give you various checkpoints; follow them to reach the tower.

Once you reach there, destroy the marked tower by any means necessary. Keep in mind that if you are on the GTA Online PC Enhanced version or the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game, predator animals may spawn near the tower. Kill them before they attack you.

Ad

After that, you must destroy the Mammoth Streamer216 plane that spawns with a red marker on the map. While the NPC plane flies low, it has a long health bar. Chase it with any vehicle and damage it constantly so that it drops cargo packets.

Also read: New vehicles added with the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Up and Running mission requires you to collect up to four cargo packets dropped by the Mammoth Streamer216. While you chase and damage the plane, enemy NPCs may spawn on the ground and try to kill you. Therefore, you should plan your approach carefully.

Once you collect all four cargo packets, deliver them to the buyer marked with a yellow dot on the map. After the cutscene, leave the area as soon as possible to trigger the next cutscene.

Ad

Also read: 5 things not to expect from GTA Online Enhanced on PC

The Up and Running mission does not end on a good note for buyers as they get ambushed by enemies flying the new Eberhard Titan 250 D plane. However, you still get the payout of $14,000 for completing the given task.

You may also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback