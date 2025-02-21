5 big reasons to upgrade GTA Online on PC

The GTA Online player base is rejoicing as Rockstar Games has recently announced to bring the Expanded and Enhanced version to the PC version. The studio stated PC players will be able to enjoy the new gameplay experience starting March 4, 2025. The official Newswire also mentioned various features that would be part of both the single-player and multiplayer versions.

This article lists five big reasons you should upgrade the GTA Online PC version when it is released.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 solid reasons to upgrade the GTA Online PC version

1) It's a free upgrade

Grand Theft Auto Online’s upcoming version will be free for PC players (Image via Rockstar Games)

The upcoming upgrade for GTA Online will be free for PC players. Explaining the process, Rockstar Games’ official Newswire stated,

“All players who currently own GTAV on PC will be able to upgrade to this new version for free, with the ability to migrate your Story Mode and Online progress.”

This is great news considering PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players had to buy the new Expanded and Enhanced version when it was released in March 2022. So, you shouldn't miss this rare opportunity and upgrade the game for free as soon as possible.

2) You can drive HSW vehicles

The Hao’s Special Works vehicles are about to make their PC debut in the next free GTA Online upgrade. These are some of the fastest vehicles in the game that also come with exclusive customizations. Rockstar Games revealed the following vehicles will be added as part of the upgrade:

Coil Cyclone II (Super)

Imponte Arbiter GT (Muscle)

Karin S95 (Sports)

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Super)

Pfister Astron Custom (SUV)

You will also be able to upgrade some of the existing vehicles that currently have the HSW Performance Upgrades on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Therefore, vehicle enthusiasts should definitely upgrade the game.

3) You can enjoy the technical enhancements

Expand Tweet

The GTA Online next-gen PC upgrade will also bring some technical enhancements to the game. Some of the notable features outlined by Rockstar Games are as follows:

Ambient occlusion, global illumination, and ray-traced shadows and reflections.

Support for AMD FSR1 and FSR3, and NVIDIA DLSS 3.

Faster loading using SSD and DirectStorage.

Support for higher resolutions, higher aspect ratios, and higher framerates.

Enhanced audio with support for Dolby Atmos.

These features will surely improve the visuals of the game, providing a fresh new experience. However, your PC should also be powerful enough to run these technical enhancements efficiently.

4) You can utilize the Career Progress feature

The Career Progress feature is one of the best tools to keep track of your growth in GTA Online. PC players will be able to use this feature after March 4, 2025. The tool categorizes the missions and other activities according to DLCs, businesses, heists, and other categories. It will provide a streamlined way to play the multiplayer game.

Additionally, Rockstar Games will provide you with unique rewards for completing various Career Progress Challenges. New Grand Theft Auto Online players will also get a one-time in-game reward of $4,000,000 as part of the Career Builder.

5) There are additional benefits to utilize

The upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online upgrade will also bring various QoL changes (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next-gen GTA Online update will also include quality-of-life changes that will surely improve your gameplay experience. According to Rockstar Games, your game will have the following features:

Animals will spawn in the multiplayer map.

The GTA+ subscription will be available for PC.

BattlEye anti-cheat protection and voice chat moderation.

Native support for the DualSense controller.

Continued support for FiveM.

Considering these factors, if you have a powerful PC, you should definitely upgrade to the new version.

