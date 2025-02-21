Rockstar Games added the BattlEye anti-cheat software in the PC version of GTA Online in September 2024 to eliminate the mod menu users. However, according to a recent video documentary by popular GTA YouTuber Mors Mutual Insurance (YouTube/@morsmutual), some cheaters are still active in the popular multiplayer game.

The YouTuber managed to talk with one of the cheat developers who explained how they operate after the BattlEye anti-cheat integration.

GTA Online cheater claims they are still functional after BattlEye anti-cheat integration

On February 20, 2025, Mors Mutual Insurance posted the above video discussing various aspects related to the BattlEye anti-cheat integration in GTA Online. At the 5 minute mark, they shared an audio clip of a cheat developer, who stated the following:

“You can play in public sessions with menus. But, the only issue now is when you’re not the session host. We’re not really winding down on our menu, but we plan to keep our menu alive for quite a while. And it seems there will be plenty of ways to inject it, despite BattlEye’s integration.”

Explaining more about their history of modding the Grand Theft Auto series, the anonymous cheat developer mentioned the risk and reward involved.

“I think, for now, we’ve done quite enough in the history of the GTA modding scene. In our peak, we were making $100,000 a month. Rockstar bans are still infrequent as ever. So, there is no real risk using disabled methods. With BattlEye enabled, it obviously can update any time and ban you. It’s a high risk you are taking.”

The GTA Online cheat developer also shared their experience with Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar’s parent company).

“We had a conversation with lawyers hired by Take-Two, who were aiming for us to shut down. But they didn’t have any of our real identities nor did they see any issues with the way we currently interact with the anti-cheat. And we have no intentions of changing that.”

These statements showed that even though the number of cheaters has significantly dropped since the BattlEye integration, the PC version of the multiplayer game still has some mod menu users.

However, readers are advised to stay away from all kinds of cheating in the game as Rockstar Games can take strict actions (including a hardware ban) at any time.

