5 of the most disappointing GTA Online DLCs of all time

Rockstar Games has released 46 DLCs in GTA Online since December 2013. Earlier, the studio used to release multiple content updates every year, but it has fallen to two DLCs. While there have been many popular updates in the past, the studio also released some DLCs that disappointed the fans. From removing vehicles to destabilizing the in-game economy, the developer has done many things that have upset players.
This article lists five notorious DLCs in GTA Online that disappointed the player base.
5 GTA Online DLC updates that disappointed the player base
1) The San Andreas Flight School Update - August 2014
The San Andreas Flight School Update was a small summer DLC in GTA Online that did not add any considerable content. As the name implies, this update was primarily focused on the Flight School missions, most of which were already there in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode. Other than that, Rockstar added only the following new vehicles:
- Western Company Besra
- Buckingham Miljet
- Buckingham Swift
- Invetero Coquette Classic
The popularity of this DLC quickly faded due to the low number of new content. Moreover, Rockstar reduced the payouts for various missions as a part of this content update.
2) Ill-Gotten Gains - June/July 2015
Rockstar Games divided the Ill-Gotten Gains DLC into two parts and released them in June 2015 and July 2015, respectively. While the studio added various new features, the following two changes caused disappointment:
- Rockstar Games changed the in-game economy and started charging exorbitant rates.
- It was the last content update for Grand Theft Auto Online players on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.
The update was primarily focused on balancing certain in-game features after players exploited several money glitches. However, the imbalanced in-game economy continues to bother GTA Online players to date.
3) Arena War - December 2018
On paper, the Arena War update was a big DLC that added new vehicles, missions, a new property, and many more. However, these things failed to allude to players. The Maze Bank Arena Workshop, which is one of the main highlights of the DLC, is unnecessarily expensive in GTA Online. You don’t even need the property to access the Arena War missions.
While Rockstar added nine Arena War missions in this update, a majority of the player base won’t play them anymore. You will have a hard time finding other players who are interested in Maze Bank Arena War game modes.
4) Los Santos Summer Special - August 2020
The Los Santos Summer Special was a filler update in GTA Online that Rockstar had to release by scrapping the Cops ‘n’ Crooks DLC due to the BLM Protests in the USA during the summer of 2020. It was one of the smallest content updates that included the following:
- Six minor contact missions
- 15 new vehicles
- Eight new Adversary Modes
- Other bug fixes
While the Cops ‘n’ Crooks DLC is one of the things we wish to see in GTA Online, Rockstar Games may never add it, except for the vehicles.
5) San Andreas Mercenaries - June 2023
The San Andreas Mercenaries DLC is arguably one of the most hated GTA Online updates. While fans were initially excited about the gameplay, Rockstar Games removed around 200 in-game vehicles on the DLC release day itself.
This severely disappointed the community, and it became the talk of the town. Even the new missions failed to divert minds from the removed vehicles. Although Rockstar re-added a few of the removed vehicles recently, the damage was already done.