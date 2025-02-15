7 things that are unnecessarily expensive in GTA Online

The GTA Online economy is notorious for its uncontrolled inflation and expensive price tags even for basic items. Rockstar Games charges extra-premium prices for almost everything in the multiplayer game. While the player base has become accustomed to this pattern, still some of the items feel ridiculously expensive.

This article lists seven such things in GTA Online that are unnecessarily expensive in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

7 things in GTA Online that are overly priced

1) Tactical SMG

The Tactical SMG should have cost less in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Tactical SMG is one of the most useful items in GTA Online and every player must have it in their inventory. Even so, the usefulness does not justify the price tag of $325,000. The weapon is based on the real-life Brügger & Thomet MP9, which costs around USD 12,000. Moreover, this (somewhat) uncommon weapon is only available at the Gun Van.

2) Pistol

Rockstar increased the price of Pistol in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pistol is one of the most basic things you can ever acquire in GTA Online. While Rockstar Games charges $350 for the weapon in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode, the price unnecessarily increased to $2,500 in the multiplayer mode.

You'll have to spend more if you want to customize and upgrade the weapon to make it better.

3) Stun Gun

The Stun Gun is costlier than most other lethal weapons in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even though the Stun Gun is not as common and useful as the Pistol in GTA Online, it is still costlier than the latter. This non-lethal weapon costs $100 in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode and $375,000 in multiplayer. Moreover, the slow reload time makes it a risky weapon to use during intense situations.

4) Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit

Despite being one of the most popular cop cars, the Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit cannot be regarded as the best value-for-money item in GTA Online. It has a ridiculous price tag of $5,620,000, which reduces to $4,125,000 if you unlock the trade price. It is a police variant of the regular Invetero Coquette D10, which costs only $1,510,000.

5) Coil Junk Energy Inductor

Rockstar Games charges $50,000 for the Coil Junk Energy Inductor, which is only a bicycle. Even though it has an electric motor and KERS boost, its utilities do not justify the price tag. Also, the vehicle is slower than many cheap ICE motorcycles in Grand Theft Auto Online. It is worth noting that the real-life inspiration (Delfast Top 3.0i) costs less (~$7,000) than the in-game variant.

6) Facility business

The Facility business in Grand Theft Auto Online should have offered more to justify its price tag (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Facility is one of the businesses not worth running in GTA Online in 2025. Rockstar Games offers nine locations to set up the property and the prices range between $1,250,000 and $2,950,000. However, you get only the following two considerable benefits:

It unlocks the Doomsday Heist

You can store up to 12 personal vehicles.

The developers should have charged less or offered more facilities to justify the price tag(s).

7) Document Forgery Offices

The Document Forgery Office is one of the worst properties to buy in GTA Online. It is a part of the MC Business lineup and offers (one of) four locations for setting up. While the cheapest one costs $650,000, you'll have to grind for a while to recover only the purchase cost.

After full upgrades, a full batch of Document Forgery Office products generates only around $150,000. Therefore, Rockstar Games should reduce the purchasing price of the property.

