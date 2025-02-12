5 business in GTA Online not worth running in 2025

Businesses are an important part of GTA Online gameplay, and every player must own them. While most of the businesses are good for making money in the game, some are not worth the grind. Some also offer less money compared to the time and effort you put into the operations.

This article lists five businesses in GTA Online that are not worth running in 2025..

5 GTA Online businesses not worth operating in 2025

1) Document Forgery Office

The Document Forgery Office offers the lowest profits among all MC Club businesses (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Document Forgery Office is a part of the MC Club businesses in GTA Online. However, unlike the Cocaine Lab, Meth Leb, or the Counterfeit Cash Factory, the profits from it are very low. A full batch of products from this business can earn you around $150,000. Even if you sell the goods during a double rewards period, the profits are still considerably low.

The cheapest Document Forgery Office (at Grapeseed) costs $650,000 without the necessary upgrades. You will have to grind it for a while just to recover the investment money back. Therefore, it is best to avoid the business in 2025.

2) Weed Farm

While the Weed Farm is slightly more profitable than the Document Forgery Office, it is still low in value compared to the related MC Club businesses and other errands. A full batch of Weed Farm products can be sold for around $300,000. However, it takes over three hours to prepare the batch.

During that time, you can grind other profitable jobs and businesses to make more money. Therefore, if you want to utilize time properly while earning money in GTA Online, you should avoid operating the Weed Farm business.

Do note that if you keep running the business in the background, it may attract police raids, and you will lose produced goods.

3) Retro Arcade

The Retro Arcade acts as a front to execute the Diamond Casino Heist, which is one of the best money-making options in the multiplayer game. However, if you only consider the arcade business part, it is not worth running.

The cheapest Retro Arcade costs ~$1.2 million, and you will have to invest more in gaming slot machines to attract NPC customers. Therefore, if you are not into doing heists in the multiplayer game and are only looking for profitable businesses, then you should avoid the Retro Arcade for the time being.

4) Arena Workshop

The Arena Workshop is one of the most unused things in Grand Theft Auto Online. It is also not very popular in terms of money making. The following are the only three considerable benefits that you get from the business:

Storage space for 30 vehicles.

An on-site mechanic to customize vehicles.

Ability to earn Arean War points.

The only way to make money through this property is by participating in the GTA Online Arena War matches. However, they are also low-paying, and you will have to grind for a while to recover the buying cost (~$1 million).

5) Salvage Yard

The Salvage Yard’s profitability is not justifiable as per 2025’s standard (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Salvage Yard was one of the best businesses to own when it was added in 2023, its charm has faded over time. The main reason is that Rockstar limits how much money you can make from the primary earning source.

The studio offers three Salvage Yard Robberies, and each can be played only once per week. You can earn around $1 million (collectively) from all three missions and will have to wait for the next week. Instead, you can grind the Garment Factory or the Bail Office daily and make more profits

