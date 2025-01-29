Top 5 value-for-money things in GTA Online in 2025

Rockstar Games offers a plethora of things in GTA Online for you to buy, ranging from Clothes, weapons, vehicles, businesses, and properties. However, it is always best to invest properly and look for value-for-money things. Determining a thing's utility before purchasing is not possible for many in-game objects. As a result, players often have to spend their money on not-so-important things.

This article lists the top five value-for-money things in GTA Online that you should acquire in 2025

Top 5 value-for-money things to acquire in GTA Online in 2025

5) Pegassi Toreador

You can effectively use the Pegassi Toreador in many situations in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Toreador may seem expensive, with a base price tag of $4,250,000, but the features it offers are worth the investment. Some of them are as:

The vehicle can run both on land and dive underwater.

It can shoot aggressive homing missiles and underwater torpedoes.

It can tank up to six shots from enemies' homing missiles.

The Pegassi Toreador is also one of the best vehicles to deal with griefers in GTA Online. Therefore, you should acquire it in 2025.

4) Agency business

The Celebrity Solutions Agency is, without a doubt, one of the best properties to own in GTA Online. Rockstar Games offers four Agency locations, and the cheapest one starts at $2,010,000. Following are the benefits that you get from the property:

Unlocks Franklin Clinton in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Unlocks Security Contracts missions.

Unlocks the Dr. Dre VIP Contract.

Unlocks Imani Tech features.

Unlocks PayPhone Hits.

Unlocks a private weapons shop.

Offers storage space for up to 20 vehicles.

Unlocks Short Trips missions.

As this one business has all these benefits, you should definitely acquire it in 2025.

3) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

If you are looking for a value-for-money aircraft, the Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is arguably the best choice. It is an OG vehicle that costs only $1,750,000. However, you can use it to roam the map, as well as to fight with enemies. Following are some of the salient features of the aircraft:

Top speed: 145.00 mph or 233.35 km/h.

Can carry up to four players.

Has a bulletproof rear.

Can shoot homing missiles and machine guns.

Can be spawned right next to you using CEO features.

It is one of the best aircraft to play both team and solo missions in GTA Online.

2) High-end Apartments

Every GTA Online player must try to own a high-end apartment as soon as possible in the game. The property not only works as a permanent residence for you but also unlocks the six Apartment Heists:

The Fleeca Job The Prison Break The Humane Labs Raid Series A Funding The Pacific Standard

These are some of the best-paying missions in the multiplayer game. However, while you can use the apartment solo, you will need one partner to play the first heist and three more to play the rest of the heist missions.

1) MTL Brickade 6x6 Truck

The MTL Brickade 6x6 Truck is a must-have thing for every Grand Theft Auto Online player (Image via Rockstar Games)

The MTL Brickade 6x6 Truck is one of the most value-for-money and useful things in GTA Online in 2025. The primary reason is that you can get it for free by completing the First Dose series missions. The following are some of the most notable features of the vehicle:

Houses the Acid Lab business.

Can tank up to 48 homing missiles.

Can ram other vehicles out of the way.

Can carry up to six players.

Includes the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C motorcycle.

If you want to buy the truck directly, it will cost $1,450,000..

