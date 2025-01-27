5 best ways to deal with griefers in GTA Online in 2025

Griefers are one of the most vexing things in GTA Online, and every regular player despises them. Some players join the multiplayer game only to cause interruptions for others. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games also promotes griefing to an extent as it informs others about your activities and whereabouts. However, as of 2025, the game has several ways to deal with griefers and other sources of interjections.

This article lists five of the best ways to deal with griefers in GTA Online in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 solid ways to counter griefers in GTA Online in 2025

1) Use armored vehicles

Armored vehicles allow you to face griefers from the front in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the ways through which griefers attack you is by shooting homing missiles or sticky bombs. Most regular vehicles blow up with only one shot from such explosives. Therefore, if you land in a lobby full of griefers, you should drive armored vehicles only. Some of the best vehicles in this category are as follows:

MTL Brickade 6x6

HVY Nightshark

HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom

Canis Terminus

Ocelot Virtue

Bravado Buffalo STX

You can also drive Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online as they come with a Missile Lock-On Jammer and extra armor panels to withstand blast damages.

2) Use weaponized vehicles

If you want to retaliate against griefers, you must drive weaponized vehicles while in freeroam. There are nearly 100 weaponized vehicles, and we suggest you get the following ones:

Grotti Vigilante

Pegassi Toreador

TM-02 Khanjali Tank

Sparrow

Declasse Scramjet

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

The weaponized vehicles are among the most useful things in GTA Online, and every player must own them for emergency situations. There are two main categories of weaponized vehicles: bullet shooting and missile shooting. We advise you to get the vehicles that shoot homing missiles as they can track and lock onto the target(s).

3) Activate Passive Mode

Activating Passive Mode is one of the best ways to play the game peacefully in crowded lobbies. It makes you immune to most of the damage that other players can cause. In short, you will become a ghost player that others can see but cannot do anything. However, there are some rules for using the Passive Mode. Some of the most notable ones are as follows:

You cannot use weapons.

You cannot kill other players.

You cannot participate in Freemode Events.

You cannot operate a select few vehicles.

GTA Online players are advised to use this mode only when they don't have anything important to do in-game.

4) Keep heavy weapons handy

If you want to fight griefers on foot, you must keep some heavy and powerful weapons at your disposal. Some of the recommended weapons are as follows:

Tactical SMG

Special Carbine Mk II

Heavy Sniper Mk II

Homing Launcher

Railgun

Sticky Bomb

Minigun

You can also use the Stone Hatchet in GTA Online if a melee fight breaks out between you and the griefer. However, it is always advised not to engage with griefers as they can go to any extent to spoil your fun.

5) Play in private lobbies

Private lobbies are the most peaceful places to play Grand Theft Auto Online in 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you want a break from all kinds of player interactions, you must play GTA Online in 2025 in private Invite Only lobbies. You will be the only player on the entire map and no other player can bother you from outside.

Rockstar Games also allows you to operate and play all missions and businesses from Invite Only lobbies. If you have friends, you can invite them to your private session as well.

