5 useful things GTA Online players must have in 2025

When it comes to things you can acquire, GTA Online offers a plethora of them. Rockstar Games has included a wide range of in-game items that make your gameplay experience better. However, most of them are very expensive and require you to grind for them. Therefore, you should be careful while spending money in the multiplayer game.

While different things have different use-case scenarios for various fans, this article lists five of the most useful things that every GTA Online player must have in 2025.

5 best useful things every GTA Online player must have in 2025

1) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Buzzard Attack Chopper can be a good companion in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is a must-have aircraft for both new and experienced players in 2025. It is a decently fast helicopter with a Machine Gun and Missile Launchers. The size of the aircraft is also compact, allowing you to take off and land in tight spaces. It is also one of the cheapest purchasable helicopters with a price tag of only $1,750,000.

However, the best thing about the Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is that you can use it with SecuroServe CEO benefits, and have it spawn right next to you anytime. Rockstar also allows you to use the aircraft in most missions. Therefore, when you play GTA Online in 2025, you should get it first.

2) Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador may look like an extravagant thing due to its expensive price tag of $4,250,000, but the features and benefits it offers are worth the investment. The following are some of the salient features of the vehicle:

Can drive on both land and underwater.

Can shoot homing missiles, machine guns, and torpedoes.

Can tank up to six homing missiles.

On-road top speed reaches 135.25 mph or 217.66 km/h.

Has rocket boosters that recharge quickly.

Has a Sonar radar.

The Pegassi Toreador is a great freeroam vehicle, and you should not avoid it in GTA Online.

3) Benefactor Terrorbyte

Rockstar Games recently upgraded the Benefactor Terrorbyte, and it now offers more features than before. It is a military-grade tactical truck that can do the following things:

Launch Player Scanners.

Can tank up to 34 homing missiles.

Attack up to five targets at once.

Launch Client Jobs missions.

Manage and operate up to eight in-game businesses.

Run a Weapon Workshop.

Stores the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II.

Scan for nearby collectibles scattered on the map.

The recent GTA Online update added new collectible items, and you can easily find them with the Benefactor Terrorbyte.

4) Up-n-Atomizer

Every GTA Online player must try to acquire the Up-n-Atomizer raygun as soon as possible in 2025. Unlike other weapons in the multiplayer game, this one shoots a sonic wave that can move several objects (both heavy and light).

You can use it to move important objects that get stuck accidentally. Moreover, you can also create various funny scenarios with the futuristic weapon. While the Up-n-Atomizer is not very useful in killing enemies, every Grand Theft Auto Online player must have it in their inventory to use during emergency situations.

5) Nightclub

The Nightclub is a great source of steady income in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Nightclub is still one of the best businesses in GTA Online in 2025. It is a conglomerate of various other in-game businesses and generates profits in the background. You can easily earn between $2-3 million by selling a full batch of Nightclub goods.

Additionally, the Safe Locker is the most important money-maker inside the property. It generates up to $50,000 every 48 real-life minutes while you are just active in the multiplayer game. Therefore, you must have the Nightclub business in 2025.

