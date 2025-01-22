5 things to do first when booting GTA Online in 2025

GTA Online is still fun to play in 2025 despite being over a decade old. While the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is on the horizon, many gamers continue to play the multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto 5. Being a newcomer in the game can be a little overwhelming as there are over 10 years of content to explore.

This article lists five things that you should do first when joining GTA Online in 2025.

5 important things to do when booting GTA Online in 2025

1) Spin the Lucky Wheel

Every player must spin the Lucky Wheel regularly in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Lucky Wheel is located inside The Diamond Casino & Resort and it can bring you a fortune, sometimes. Every GTA Online player must visit the establishment once a day and spin the wheel. There are multiple rewards listed on the lottery wheel, with the Podium Car being the most valuable reward.

Trending

If you are joining the multiplayer game for the first time in 2025, then getting other rewards (such as RP and Cash) is also beneficial. Don't forget to claim free Casino Chips from the booth inside. Each day, you get 1000 free Chips that can be exchanged for in-game money.

2) Acquire the Acid Lab business

The Acid Lab is one of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online, and you can acquire it for free. Rockstar Games also offers you to buy the business directly, but you should complete the following six missions chronologically to get it as a free reward:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe First Dose 2 - Designated Driver First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance First Dose 5 - Make War not Love First Dose 6 - Off the Rails

Acquiring the business will give you a steady source of income for the future.

3) Acquire the free cars

Rockstar Games offers a handful of free cars in GTA Online that most don’t know about. However, you should acquire at least the following free car as soon as possible:

BF Weevil - Complete three DJ Request missions

Bravado Banshee - Free with the Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack

Grotti Turismo R - Free with the Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack

MTL Brickade 6x6 truck (Acid Lab)

Ocelot Virtue

While the First Dose series missions reward you with a free MTL Brickade 6x6 truck, completing the five Last Dose series missions in GTA Online will get you the Ocelot Virtue supercar.

4) Try to increase RP

If you are playing the game for the first time in 2025, you should focus on increasing Reputation Points (RP) as soon as possible. Acquiring RP increases your in-game level, which unlocks new features and benefits. Every player must try to get to level 120 fast, as it will unlock most (if not all) of the things.

While there are various ways to increase RP in GTA Online, we advise you to grind the weekly double money and RP missions every day. Moreover, doing random and free mode events will also contribute to increasing your RP and level.

5) Buy an apartment to live

Get yourself a permanent address to live in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

When you first join the game, your character(s) basically lives on the streets. Every time you join an online lobby, they will spawn at random places. Therefore, you should try to buy an apartment as soon as possible. Rockstar Games offers apartments in the following three categories:

High-end

Medium

Low-end

Always try to get high-end apartments that start at $200,000. Owning a high-end apartment will unlock the Apartment Heists through which you will be able to make millions in GTA Online.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback