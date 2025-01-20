5 most profitable businesses in GTA Online in 2025

Rockstar Games offers several business establishments in GTA Online for both new and experienced players. While you should try to own every business, most players prefer owning the most profitable ones at the beginning. However, determining a business’ profitability before buying is not possible in the game. There are also various factors that determine how much players will earn from them.

To help with the confusion, this article lists five of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online that everyone should own in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 most profitable businesses to own in GTA Online in 2025

1) Darnell Bros Garment Factory

The Darnell Bros Garment Factory is the hottest new business in Grand Theft Auto Online (image via Rockstar Games)

If you are playing GTA Online in 2025, then you must try to own the Darnell Bros Garment Factory as soon as possible. It is the newest business released with the Agents of Sabotage DLC in December 2024. While the business has the word 'Garment' in its name, the operations are completely different.

Trending

You can host The FIB Files missions inside the business with the help of Jodi Marshall. There are four missions and three of them can be played multiple times in a week. While the priority mission pays around $300,000, the regular ones pay around $150,000. You can also earn passive income from the Safe Locker.

2) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab in GTA 5 Online is a hidden gem that you need to unlock first. Rockstar Games offers it to you both for free and in exchange for $1,450,000. No matter how you acquire the business (MTL Brickade 6x6 truck) you should try to get the Equipment Upgrade as soon as possible.

A full batch of upgraded and produced Acid Lab products can earn you around $325,000 in GTA Online. Moreover, it is the best business for solo grinders. You can do both source and sell missions without relying on others.

3) Salvage Yard

The Salvage Yard business allows you to make money in GTA Online without any glitches or tricks. It is an illegal business entirely related to the grand theft of autos. Rockstar Games offers you three random vehicles to steal every week. You can either sell the vehicles or salvage them inside the property.

The three vehicles offer different reward money depending on their priority. Nonetheless, you can earn between $200,000 and $400,000 from the Robbery Missions. The Salvage Yard also unlocks the Two Truck Service. It is an active grinding method that pays between $40,000 and $60,000 for each vehicle.

4) Bail Enforcement Office

Earn money in Grand Theft Auto Online by being a Bail Enforcement Officer (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you want to make money in GTA Online by doing some good deeds, then the Bail Enforcement Office is the best option. This business requires apprehending various bail jumpers and bringing them to justice.

You will get four targets at any given time. While the three standard targets reward you with around $40,000, the Most Wanted target offers around $120,000. It is also worth noting that the highest-paying mission can be played only once every day.

5) Nightclub

Despite being an old business in the game, every GTA Online player must try to acquire the Nightclub business as soon as possible. While it has both active and passive earning sources, the passive one (Sale Locker) is the most profitable as it generates up to $50,000 every in-game day.

However, you must keep the popularity of the Nightclub high, otherwise the reward will decrease with time. To make profits from the active earning source, you must first own all MC and CEO businesses.

Also read: Sell cars in GTA 5 Online

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback