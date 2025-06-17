How to complete Car Wash mission in GTA Online Money Fronts update

Car Wash is one of the newest missions added with the latest GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. This small side activity has a familiar implementation but with different roles to play. To unlock it, you must first purchase the Hands On Car Wash. After the introduction process, go to the laptop inside the office to access the mission.

This article briefly explains how to complete the Car Wash mission after the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Easy guide to complete the Car Wash mission in the GTA Online Money Fronts update

Trending

Accessing the office laptop inside the Hands On Car Wash business will give you three options:

Car Wash

Money Laundering

Mr Faber Work

Select the first option to begin the mission. The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC will give you a location to pick up an NPC customer’s vehicle. Reach the area by any means necessary quickly. Once you arrive at the marked destination, collect the car keys placed outside the house.

GTA Online players must unlock the NPC car and drive it to the Hands On Car Wash business. A mission prompt will appear. It reads:

“Take the car to the Hands On Car Wash to wash it for the customer. You will receive a tip if you return it in perfect condition.”

This means you should avoid damaging the car during the commute.

Expand Tweet

Also read: GTA Online Money Fronts update: Full list of new vehicles added with the DLC

Park the car in the marker near the Hands On Car Wash business, and it will automatically do the cleaning through a cutscene. Then, return the car to the owner without scratches.

If you do so successfully, the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC will give you $1000 as a base payment. The NPC customer will also give you a tip of varying amounts. Expect to earn between $1500 and $2000 from each Car Wash mission, depending on how you execute it.

The mission design is very similar to Auto Shop Client jobs, with the Taxi Work tip system.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More