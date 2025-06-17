How to complete Car Wash mission in GTA Online Money Fronts update

Car Wash is one of the newest missions added with the latest GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. This small side activity has a familiar implementation but with different roles to play. To unlock it, you must first purchase the Hands On Car Wash. After the introduction process, go to the laptop inside the office to access the mission.
This article briefly explains how to complete the Car Wash mission after the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.
Easy guide to complete the Car Wash mission in the GTA Online Money Fronts update
Accessing the office laptop inside the Hands On Car Wash business will give you three options:
- Car Wash
- Money Laundering
- Mr Faber Work
Select the first option to begin the mission. The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC will give you a location to pick up an NPC customer’s vehicle. Reach the area by any means necessary quickly. Once you arrive at the marked destination, collect the car keys placed outside the house.
GTA Online players must unlock the NPC car and drive it to the Hands On Car Wash business. A mission prompt will appear. It reads:
“Take the car to the Hands On Car Wash to wash it for the customer. You will receive a tip if you return it in perfect condition.”
This means you should avoid damaging the car during the commute.
Park the car in the marker near the Hands On Car Wash business, and it will automatically do the cleaning through a cutscene. Then, return the car to the owner without scratches.
If you do so successfully, the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC will give you $1000 as a base payment. The NPC customer will also give you a tip of varying amounts. Expect to earn between $1500 and $2000 from each Car Wash mission, depending on how you execute it.
The mission design is very similar to Auto Shop Client jobs, with the Taxi Work tip system.
