GTA Online Money Fronts pre-download: How to do it?

The GTA Online Money Fronts pre-download is now available for many console gamers around the globe. On June 15, 2025, Rockstar Games made the DLC patch pre-load available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S to let current-gen console users prepare for the DLC before its official release on June 17, 2025. It is the same process the developers follow every year for such big releases.

Ad

For those unfamiliar with the workings, the new DLC will be automatically downloaded if the auto-update feature is enabled on your system. Just make sure it’s connected to the internet and Grand Theft Auto 5 or Online is installed on it. However, there can be instances where the update doesn’t get downloaded on its own.

On that note, here's a quick guide on the GTA Online Money Fronts pre-download update procedure for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users.

Ad

Trending

Step-by-step guide on GTA Online Money Fronts pre-download updation

Expand Tweet

Ad

The GTA Online Money Fronts pre-download file can be accessed on PS5 systems manually in the following manner:

Step 1: Go to the Grand Theft Auto V icon (the game should be installed on the system already).

Go to the Grand Theft Auto V icon (the game should be installed on the system already). Step 2: Press the Options button on your PS5 DualSense controller.

Press the Options button on your PS5 DualSense controller. Step 3: Select the “Check for Update” option.

This will initiate the update to start downloading on the PS5 consoles. Keep in mind that you must have about 3 GB of free space on your system to be able to download the patch.

Ad

Similarly, Xbox Series X|S users can follow the below-mentioned steps to manually access the GTA Online Money Fronts pre-download file:

Step 1: On the Home Screen, go to Grand Theft Auto V.

On the Home Screen, go to Grand Theft Auto V. Step 2: Press the Menu button.

Press the Menu button. Step 3: Click on the “Manage game and add-ons.”

Click on the “Manage game and add-ons.” Step 4: Select "Updates."

Doing so will show you the available updates for the game; however, make sure that you have about 4.6 GB of free space on your Xbox Series X|S console for the DLC.

Ad

Also check: DLC pre-load size for PS5, PS4, PC, and Xbox, explored

While the upcoming DLC can be pre-loaded on current-gen consoles, players won’t be able to access new content until the official release time of the GTA 5 Online Money Fronts update.

Unfortunately, PS4, PC, and Xbox One users may have to wait till tomorrow and won't be able to access the GTA Online Money Fronts pre-download file for now.

Ad

Ad

Upon its full release, GTA Online’s new June DLC will be available for all currently supported platforms, including PC Legacy and Enhanced versions. The DLC will add five brand-new rides to the game on day one, and some drip-feed vehicles sometime in the future as well, as per a recent leak.

Here are some other GTA Online articles for you to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More