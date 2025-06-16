GTA 5 Online Money Fronts update release date and expected time (all regions)

GTA 5 Online Money Fronts update is the upcoming big DLC patch for the popular multiplayer title. The developer Rockstar Games has announced new features that players can expect from this big update, including its release date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The DLC will likely add a brand new business, a new set of missions, new cars and vehicles, and more.
While the exact release time for the GTA 5 Online Money Fronts update hasn’t been officially revealed yet, it’s not difficult to predict it based on the previous year’s Summer DLC.
GTA 5 Online Money Fronts update’s expected release time (all regions)
Rockstar seldom shares exact release times for the big DLCs, and it could be the same for the GTA Online Money Fronts update. So far, the developers have only shared one newswire post about the Summer DLC, which was focused on the new things coming to Los Santos.
Despite the developers' silence regarding the release time, Rockstar follows a certain pattern for such DLC releases. Last year, they released the Bottom Dollar Bounties Summer DLC at a specific time, which will likely be the same for the GTA Online Summer Update 2025.
Based on this information, the GTA 5 Online Money Fronts update will likely be released at the following times on the release day (June 17, 2025):
- Seattle, US - 02:00 am PDT
- Alberta, CA - 03:00 am MDT
- São Paulo, Brazil - 06:00 am BRT
- London, United Kingdom – 10:00 am BST
- Madrid, Spain - 11:00 am CEST
- Berlin, Germany - 11:00 am CEST
- Paris, France - 11:00 am CEST
- Moscow, RU - 12:00 pm MSK
- Cairo, Egypt - 12:00 pm
- Dubai, UAE - 01:00 pm
- Mumbai, IN - 02:30 pm IST
- Singapore, Singapore - 05:00 pm SGT
- Beijing, CN - 05:00 pm CST
- Tokyo, JP - 06:00 pm JST
- Seoul, SK - 06:00 pm KST
- Sydney, AU - 7:00 pm AEST
- Christchurch, NZ - 9:00 pm NZST
Those who have installed the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S consoles can pre-load the Summer DLC. The PS5 version takes about 3.023 GB of space, while the Xbox version takes 4.6 GB. Other console users, as well as PC gamers, may have to wait for the release time to be able to download the patch.
The GTA 5 Online Money Fronts update will add the following new rides this Tuesday:
- Överflöd Suzume
- Karin Everon RS
- Western Police Bike
- Declasse Tampa GT
- Woodlander SUV
More details about the Summer DLC 2025 will likely be released alongside the weekly update.