GTA 5 Online Överflöd Suzume: Everything known so far

Överflöd Suzume is the brand new supercar that Rockstar Games has just added to the game as part of the Money Fronts DLC 2025. GTA+ players can currently claim it for free as part of the monthly bonuses; however, it will soon be available for the rest of the players. It features a sleek design that many car enthusiasts will appreciate.
It's always recommended to know about a vehicle before buying it. That's why this article shares a few important details about the Överflöd Suzume in GTA 5 Online known from the Money Fronts DLC files.
Note - Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.
Överflöd Suzume in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know
Like other new vehicles added with the Money Fronts DLC so far, the GTA Online Suzume was released on June 17, 2025, and gamers should check the following things about it:
1) Överflöd Suzume in GTA 5 Online: Design of the car
The GTA 5 Suzume is seemingly inspired by the real-life Aspark Owl all-electric sports car. The resemblance can especially be seen in the front fascia and rear fascia.
While some may not know about the Aspark Owl car, it has given Suzume a really great visual appearance that really catches the eye when driven in a public lobby.
2) Överflöd Suzume in GTA 5 Online: Performance review
The in-game files of GTA Online Money Fronts DLC reveal that the Suzume runs on a large battery in an AWD layout. As per the data, it can go up to a top speed of 105.63 mph (170.00 km/h); however, its actual performance is much faster than that.
The Suzume can supposedly go pretty fast and is packed with excellent acceleration. It somewhat feels like an Ocelot Virtue when driving on a straight road. Overall, the new ride is powerful enough to carry on day-to-day activities in Los Santos with ease.
Players may also find it useful in completing certain missions introduced with Money Fronts DLC, especially the Mr.Faber Work in GTA Online.
3) Överflöd Suzume in GTA 5 Online: Price and where to buy
Like most of the supercars in the game, the GTA Online Suzume is priced more than $3 million. Players will soon be able to buy it for $3,074,500 from Legendary Motorsport.
Final Verdict:
As it's brand new and pretty fast on the road, players should definitely try the Överflöd Suzume whenever they can. Even only for collection purposes, the Suzume is worth every dollar like all other vehicles in GTA Online Money Fronts DLC.
Other DLC cars and vehicles you may like to know about:
- Ubermacht Sentinel GTS
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT X
- BMW M3 G80 look-alike car in GTA Online
- Overflod Suzume
- Annis Hardy
- Declasse Tampa GT
- Karin Everon RS
- Karin Woodlander