Dewbauchee Rapid GT X in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know

The Dewbauchee Rapid GT X is a brand new GTA 5 Online car that Rockstar Games just added to the game. It's a part of the new fleet debuted with the Money Fronts DLC. The developers have given it a modern Aston Martin aesthetic, making it visually appealing compared to others. Gamers can currently buy it from the in-game Legendary Motorsport website for over $2.5 million.

However, it’s always best to know about a vehicle before buying it. That’s why this article shares everything about the Dewbauchee Rapid GT X in GTA 5 Online.

Note: The article is subjective to the writer's opinion and analysis of the DLC car.

Dewbauchee Rapid GT X in GTA 5 Online: Price, performance, and more

The GTA Online Rapid GT X was released on June 17, 2025, and one should check the following things before buying it:

1) Dewbauchee Rapid GT X in real life (design)

As stated, the Rapid GT X is designed as a two-seater sports car that looks like an Aston Martin, more specifically the 2018–2023 Aston Martin V8 Vantage. Moreover, some resemblance to other automobiles can also be noticed in its design, such as

Artega GT – Front bumper

2020 Tesla Model 3 – Headlights

2025 facelifted Aston Martin Vantage – Placement of the headlights

2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage – Exhausts

Overall, it has a sporty and modern look that many Aston Martin enthusiasts can appreciate.

2) Performance of Dewbauchee Rapid GT X in GTA 5 Online

The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC files reveal that the GTA 5 Rapid GT X runs on a 6-gear engine that allows it to reach a top speed of 103.77 mph (167.00 km/h). While the listed speed is average, the sports car performs much faster than that.

The exact top speed of performance of the Rapid GT X will be updated as soon as they’re available. Overall, the vehicle is fast enough to perform day-to-day activities and doesn’t feel sluggish.

3) Dewbauchee Rapid GT X price in GTA 5 Online

As mentioned, the Dewbauchee Rapid GTX is not a cheap ride, and one would need about $3 million to get it. More precisely, $2,705,500 is needed for buying it from the Legendary Motorsport website.

However, Rockstar may run discounts on the ride as part of the GTA 5 Online weekly events in the near future.

Final verdict

If players want to try new vehicles of the Money Front DLC, the Dewbauchee Rapid GT X is a great choice if one doesn’t mind spending $2.7 million on an Aston Martin.

