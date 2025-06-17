GTA Online Money Fronts update: Full list of new vehicles added with the DLC

Rockstar Games has introduced seven new vehicles with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. The catalog includes cars, motorcycles, helicopters, and other modes of transportation. While the developer teased a few with a Newswire before, the others were added with the official release of the update.
Read on to know about all the vehicles added with the GTA Online Money Fronts update.
Rockstar Games surprises fans with a new fleet of vehicles with the GTA Online Money Fronts update
On June 17, 2025, Rockstar Games released the much-awaited GTA Online Money Fronts update and added the following new vehicles to the game:
- Overflod Suzume
- Karin Everon RS
- Karin Woodlander SUV
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT X
- Western Police Bike
- Annis Hardy
- Ubermacht Sentinel GTS
Also read: GTA 5 Online Money Fronts releases on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC
According to Rockstar Games, the Overflod Suzume is a supercar and is free for GTA Plus members during the GTA Online Money Fronts update release period. They will also get early access to the vehicle in contrast to non-subscribers and PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC Legacy players.
Here are the prices of the other cars in the latest DLC:
- Karin Everon RS - $1,665,000
- Karin Woodlander SUV - $1,661,000
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT X - $$2,705,000
- Western Police Bike - $3,720,000
- Annis Hardy - $1,380,000
- Ubermacht Sentinel GTS - $2,172,000
Also read: The entire GTA Online Summer DLC Update 2025 apparently leaked
To get these vehicles, you will need to download the latest GTA Online Money Fronts update released on the following platforms:
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series S
- Rockstar Games Launcher
- Epic Games Store
- Steam
Considering the economy of Grand Theft Auto Online, players are also advised to fill their in-game bank balance before going to purchase the newly released vehicles.
Also check out:
- Declasse Tampa GT
- 7 leaked vehicles coming in the next GTA 5 Online DLC
- 5 easy tryhard outfits to elevate your GTA Online fashion
- 5 things we don't expect from GTA Online summer DLC 2025
- Free GTA Online download links for Android devices: Real or fake?
- GTA Online update: DLC pre-load size for PS5, PS4, PC, and Xbox, explored
- 5 things to collect before the GTA Online Summer DLC 2025
- 5 reasons why the next GTA Online DLC could be the last one before GTA 6
- 5 big things confirmed for GTA Online June DLC 2025