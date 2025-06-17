  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA Online Money Fronts update: Full list of new vehicles added with the DLC

GTA Online Money Fronts update: Full list of new vehicles added with the DLC

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Jun 17, 2025 09:35 GMT
GTA Online Money Fronts
New vehicles have arrived with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has introduced seven new vehicles with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. The catalog includes cars, motorcycles, helicopters, and other modes of transportation. While the developer teased a few with a Newswire before, the others were added with the official release of the update.

Read on to know about all the vehicles added with the GTA Online Money Fronts update.

Rockstar Games surprises fans with a new fleet of vehicles with the GTA Online Money Fronts update

also-read-trending Trending

On June 17, 2025, Rockstar Games released the much-awaited GTA Online Money Fronts update and added the following new vehicles to the game:

Also read: GTA 5 Online Money Fronts releases on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC

According to Rockstar Games, the Overflod Suzume is a supercar and is free for GTA Plus members during the GTA Online Money Fronts update release period. They will also get early access to the vehicle in contrast to non-subscribers and PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC Legacy players.

Here are the prices of the other cars in the latest DLC:

  • Karin Everon RS - $1,665,000
  • Karin Woodlander SUV - $1,661,000
  • Dewbauchee Rapid GT X - $$2,705,000
  • Western Police Bike - $3,720,000
  • Annis Hardy - $1,380,000
  • Ubermacht Sentinel GTS - $2,172,000

Also read: The entire GTA Online Summer DLC Update 2025 apparently leaked

To get these vehicles, you will need to download the latest GTA Online Money Fronts update released on the following platforms:

  • PlayStation 5
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox Series X
  • Xbox Series S
  • Rockstar Games Launcher
  • Epic Games Store
  • Steam

Considering the economy of Grand Theft Auto Online, players are also advised to fill their in-game bank balance before going to purchase the newly released vehicles.

Also check out:

About the author
Mridul Dutta

Mridul Dutta

Twitter icon

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications