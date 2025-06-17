GTA Online Money Fronts update: Full list of new vehicles added with the DLC

Rockstar Games has introduced seven new vehicles with the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC. The catalog includes cars, motorcycles, helicopters, and other modes of transportation. While the developer teased a few with a Newswire before, the others were added with the official release of the update.

Read on to know about all the vehicles added with the GTA Online Money Fronts update.

Rockstar Games surprises fans with a new fleet of vehicles with the GTA Online Money Fronts update

On June 17, 2025, Rockstar Games released the much-awaited GTA Online Money Fronts update and added the following new vehicles to the game:

Overflod Suzume

Karin Everon RS

Karin Woodlander SUV

Dewbauchee Rapid GT X

Western Police Bike

Annis Hardy

Ubermacht Sentinel GTS

According to Rockstar Games, the Overflod Suzume is a supercar and is free for GTA Plus members during the GTA Online Money Fronts update release period. They will also get early access to the vehicle in contrast to non-subscribers and PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC Legacy players.

Here are the prices of the other cars in the latest DLC:

Karin Everon RS - $1,665,000

Karin Woodlander SUV - $1,661,000

Dewbauchee Rapid GT X - $$2,705,000

Western Police Bike - $3,720,000

Annis Hardy - $1,380,000

Ubermacht Sentinel GTS - $2,172,000

To get these vehicles, you will need to download the latest GTA Online Money Fronts update released on the following platforms:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Rockstar Games Launcher

Epic Games Store

Steam

Considering the economy of Grand Theft Auto Online, players are also advised to fill their in-game bank balance before going to purchase the newly released vehicles.

