Free GTA 5 Online download links for Android devices: Real or fake?

GTA 5 Online is arguably one of the top-ranking multiplayer titles that gamers still admire. After releasing in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the game has been ported to many other newer platforms. However, Rockstar Games is yet to release the title for Android devices, and there are high chances of it never happening, at least in the near future.
Therefore, all the websites claiming to provide free APK download links for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA 5 Online are fake. This article sheds more light on where GTA 5 is currently available.
GTA 5 Online is currently available only on major gaming platforms
Despite being over a decade old, GTA 5 Online is still one of Rockstar Games' flagship products. According to Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar’s parent company), the game (along with story mode) has sold over 215 million copies to date.
It is worth noting that you will have to pay a standard price of $30 to get a license for the game. While the price may go down depending on discounts from the studio, you’ll still have to pay to play GTA 5 and GTA Online.
The only instance where the game was free was in 2020, when Rockstar Games and Epic Games Store offered the PC version of the game free of cost for one week (May 14-21, 2020). Hence, getting a free Android copy of the game is out of the question.
As of May 2025, GTA 5 Online can be played on the following platforms:
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 5
- Xbox One
- Xbox Series X|S
- PC
- Steam Deck
You can still technically play GTA 5 Online on Android devices, but this has nothing to do with what the shady websites claim to offer. You must first purchase and download the game on your PlayStation, Xbox, or PC, and use the following applications to stream it from your Android device:
- PS Remote Play
- Xbox Remote Play
- Steam Link
Do note that this workaround does not run GTA 5 Online natively on your mobile device. It simply mirrors the game from the main platform. All other websites claiming to offer free APK download links are fake, and you should stay away from them.
