5 reasons why GTA 6 should have refueling feature

Adding the vehicle refuelling feature in GTA 6 may sound like a controversial move, and there are understandable reasons for it. Rockstar Games has never added this feature to any of the mainstream GTA titles so far, and players love it the way it is. However, adding it to the upcoming game could potentially unlock new methods for playing the game.

This article lists five solid reasons why GTA 6 should have a refueling feature.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons why Rockstar Games should add a refuelling feature in GTA 6

1) Increased Realism and immersion

Car refuelling will simulate real-life situations (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is expected to be one of the most realistic video games ever created, and the visuals portray a positive notion. However, the vehicles in the Grand Theft Auto series games feature the miraculous element of running indefinitely without worrying about fuel.

If Rockstar adds the refuelling feature in the upcoming title, it will make the gameplay more realistic and immersive. However, fuel should run out very slowly, otherwise, it might cause trouble for players.

2) Strategic Gameplay

GTA fans are already accustomed to restocking their weapons and ammo, collecting snacks, and acquiring armor. These are strategic things that every player checks before going on an important mission. Therefore, adding the refuelling feature should not be a burden for players.

The GTA 6 map is expected to be bigger than ever. Adding the refuelling feature will encourage players to scrutinize their vehicles, similar to other important aspects.

3) Encourages Exploration

Rockstar already adds fuel stations in GTA maps; however, players rarely explore them as the cars don’t need refuelling. If GTA 6 introduces this feature, players will have to take note and remember the fuel stations.

This will also encourage them to explore the nearby areas and other details Rockstar Games has put in the fuel stations. The current game’s fuel stations are filled with hilarious attributes. However, many players have never seen them as the cars don’t need refuelling.

4) Makes the map more interactive

The map of Grand Theft Auto 5 has many fuel stations, but no one (including players and NPCs) uses them. The only interaction you can perform is blow up the pumps. However, adding the refuelling feature will give them some utility, rather than being decorative props. GTA 6 should also include charging stations for electric vehicles and jet fuel for aircraft.

However, as mentioned before, there should be a proper balance between how much fuel the vehicles consume and how frequently you need to refill them. It goes without saying that the fuel economy should favor the players most.

5) Encourages realistic customization

The fuel economy will encourage players to customize cars realistically (Image via Rockstar Games)

Car customization affects fuel economy in real life, and if Rockstar adds the refuelling feature in GTA 6 cars, it will encourage players to make proper choices during customization. Currently, players go for the highest available performance upgrades as they make the vehicle go faster.

However, adding the fuel economy will allow players to make proper judgments about whether to apply a particular upgrade or not. This will make the driving experience more personal, similar to real life.

