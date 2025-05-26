Will GTA 6 have UFOs and aliens? Speculation explored

UFOs and aliens are an integral part of the Grand Theft Auto series, and GTA 6 is also expected to have them. While Rockstar Games has yet to confirm their existence in the upcoming title, fans have discovered many references to them. As is customary, there is a strong rumor that Grand Theft Auto 6 will have UFOs and aliens.

This article explores all the UFO and alien references seen in GTA 6 so far.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Exploring the UFO and alien references in GTA 6

The GTA 6 trailer 2 revealed various details, including some minor references to extraterrestrial beings. While Rockstar Games hid them in plain sight, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice them. There were two direct references to aliens in the second trailer:

At 0:32 seconds of the video, you can see a poster (near the exit sign) that reads “Alien Activity in Area.” At 0:46 seconds, the mysterious “eye” from Mount Chiliad in Grand Theft Auto 5 appears on a wall graffiti.

These indicate that there will be some sort of UFO and alien conspiracy theories in the GTA 6 gameplay. Rockstar Games is very sneaky with such stuff and hides both direct and indirect references in the maps. Grand Theft Auto 5 has plenty of them, right from the Prologue.

The current game has some characters that actively believe in UFOs and aliens, and the upcoming game also seems to have one. Cal Hampton, who is a friend of the GTA 6 protagonist Jason Duval, seems to be a believer in extraterrestrials.

In one of his promotional screenshots, the character was seen wearing a tropical shirt with aliens hiding in the bushes. Another screenshot revealed that Cal has a tattoo of an alien on his left arm.

Considering these factors, we can be confident that the GTA 6 map may have a few Easter eggs and references to UFOs and aliens. Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer version have many UFOs hidden around the State of San Andreas. Therefore, we can expect the same in the State of Leonida as well.

