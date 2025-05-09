10 tiny details in GTA 6 trailer 2 that you probably missed it the first time

Rockstar Games included a plethora of details in the GTA 6 trailer 2 that are fun to explore. While major details are easily noticeable, there are plenty of tiny elements that can certainly be missed. These features are hidden in plain sight and require sharp observation to find out.
We list 10 of the tiniest details in the GTA 6 trailer 2 you may have missed during the first watch.
10 minor details you should look for in the GTA 6 trailer 2
1) Animals around Jason’s house
While birds are common around the map, Jason’s house is also surrounded by iguanas and raccoons. The upcoming GTA 6 protagonist even owns a pet snake inside his house. You can spot an iguana, a raccoon, and a bird in the opening scene of the GTA 6 trailer 2.
2) Jason owns a gaming setup
Jason owns a parody version of the PlayStation 5 in his house. You can see a white-and-blue standing console and two gamepads inspired by Sony’s DualShock controller in the GTA 6 trailer 2. It would be great if Rockstar lets us play minigames on it.
3) Chilled beer forms fizz
Jason keeps a chilled beer bottle on the table, and you can see bubbles forming inside it. It is one of the craziest things in the GTA 6 trailer 2 that is very easy to miss. Rockstar Games never fails to amaze with its attention to detail.
4) Jason may own Michael’s boat
The boat outside Jason’s house could possibly be Michael’s property that was stolen during the Father/Son mission in GTA 5. A photograph of the boat also appears near the TV inside the protagonist’s house.
5) The trailer includes other songs
While Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters is currently viral as the GTA 6 trailer 2 song, you can also hear two other songs named Child Support by Zenglen and Everybody Have Fun Tonight by Wang Chung at various scenes.
6) Small objects have realistic physics
Liquid inside bottles, sand particles, clothes, chains, hair, earrings, and many other things can be seen moving realistically across various scenes in the trailer. Their animations look real-time and not pre-recorded assets.
7) Scene inspired by movies
The scene where a car drags a safe locker on the road is possibly inspired by a similar scene from the Dukes of Hazzard movie. One can also argue that Rockstar took inspiration from the Fast Five’s safe heist scene for this Easter egg.
8) Lucia has the ankle monitor
Lucia can be seen wearing an ankle monitor on her right leg while coming out of prison in the GTA 6 trailer 2. This means she’s on probation, and players will not be able to roam freely while controlling her.
9) Lucia doing community work
In one of the scenes, Lucia can be seen picking up trash under police supervision. This means she will have to serve her probation period doing community work.
10) Possible IShowSpeed Easter egg
There is a possibility that IShowSpeed could be in GTA 6. One of the scenes showed a signboard based on his real name, Darren Jason Watkins Jr. The Watkins Auto Shop could be an Easter egg referring to the popular streamer.
