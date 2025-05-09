10 tiny details in GTA 6 trailer 2 that you probably missed it the first time

Rockstar Games included a plethora of details in the GTA 6 trailer 2 that are fun to explore. While major details are easily noticeable, there are plenty of tiny elements that can certainly be missed. These features are hidden in plain sight and require sharp observation to find out.

We list 10 of the tiniest details in the GTA 6 trailer 2 you may have missed during the first watch.

10 minor details you should look for in the GTA 6 trailer 2

1) Animals around Jason’s house

While birds are common around the map, Jason’s house is also surrounded by iguanas and raccoons. The upcoming GTA 6 protagonist even owns a pet snake inside his house. You can spot an iguana, a raccoon, and a bird in the opening scene of the GTA 6 trailer 2.

2) Jason owns a gaming setup

Jason owns a parody version of the PlayStation 5 in his house. You can see a white-and-blue standing console and two gamepads inspired by Sony’s DualShock controller in the GTA 6 trailer 2. It would be great if Rockstar lets us play minigames on it.

3) Chilled beer forms fizz

Jason keeps a chilled beer bottle on the table, and you can see bubbles forming inside it. It is one of the craziest things in the GTA 6 trailer 2 that is very easy to miss. Rockstar Games never fails to amaze with its attention to detail.

4) Jason may own Michael’s boat

Jason is rumored to have Michael De Santa’s stolen boat (Image via Rockstar Games)

The boat outside Jason’s house could possibly be Michael’s property that was stolen during the Father/Son mission in GTA 5. A photograph of the boat also appears near the TV inside the protagonist’s house.

5) The trailer includes other songs

Rockstar included three songs in the new GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters is currently viral as the GTA 6 trailer 2 song, you can also hear two other songs named Child Support by Zenglen and Everybody Have Fun Tonight by Wang Chung at various scenes.

6) Small objects have realistic physics

Jiggle physics is there in small objects as well (Image via Rockstar Games)

Liquid inside bottles, sand particles, clothes, chains, hair, earrings, and many other things can be seen moving realistically across various scenes in the trailer. Their animations look real-time and not pre-recorded assets.

7) Scene inspired by movies

Rockstar is known to include movie scenes in GTA games (Image via Rockstar Games)

The scene where a car drags a safe locker on the road is possibly inspired by a similar scene from the Dukes of Hazzard movie. One can also argue that Rockstar took inspiration from the Fast Five’s safe heist scene for this Easter egg.

8) Lucia has the ankle monitor

Lucia may have less freedom than Jason (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lucia can be seen wearing an ankle monitor on her right leg while coming out of prison in the GTA 6 trailer 2. This means she’s on probation, and players will not be able to roam freely while controlling her.

9) Lucia doing community work

Lucia seems to have many side activities in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

In one of the scenes, Lucia can be seen picking up trash under police supervision. This means she will have to serve her probation period doing community work.

10) Possible IShowSpeed Easter egg

IShowSpeed could be a part of GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is a possibility that IShowSpeed could be in GTA 6. One of the scenes showed a signboard based on his real name, Darren Jason Watkins Jr. The Watkins Auto Shop could be an Easter egg referring to the popular streamer.

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More