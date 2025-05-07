Is Roger Craig Smith involved in GTA 6? Rumors and speculations

Immediately after the release of GTA 6 trailer 2 on May 6, 2026, Grand Theft Auto fans began to figure out which real-life artists are involved in the game. While Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the name of the protagonists, some fans are speculating that Roger Craig Smith voices the character of Jason Duval.
However, the popular American voice actor later made it clear that he was not involved in GTA 6. More details are mentioned below.
Roger Craig Smith dismisses his rumored involvement in GTA 6
The GTA 6 trailer 2 revealed the full name of Jason and also included many voicelines. This led some of the Grand Theft Auto fans to speculate that Roger Craig Smith is the voice behind the character. While the resemblance is there, the artist himself debunked the rumor on May 7, 2025.
Roger shared the following post on his X profile (X/@RogerCraigSmith), stating that he is not involved in the upcoming game.
In a follow-up post, the artist added the following:
“LITERALLY attempting to clarify that it is NOT my voice in that trailer. Just to clarify my earlier clarification. Are we clear? Groovy. Trailer’s amazing, though. Just to clarify.”
This makes it clear that Roger Craig Smith is not involved with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. Rockstar Games has historically been known to be very strict with its Non-Disclosure Agreement. If the artist was truly a part of the game, he would have neither agreed nor denied the rumors. Since we got a solid response, we can take it as an official statement.
Also read: Who plays Lucia in GTA 6? Possibilities explored
Grand Theft Auto fans have been eyeing many real-life artists to find out their involvement in GTA 6. Some of the rumored involvements are as follows:
- Bobby Moynihan or Matty Matheson as Cal Hampton
- Stephen Root as Brian Heder
- Manni L. Perez as Lucia Caminos
However, nothing can be said for sure until the artists themselves or Rockstar Games make a statement regarding the matter.
Also read: Is Phil Cassidy in GTA 6? Exploring trailer 2 for details
As of now, only one artist has directly stated their involvement in the upcoming game. In January 2024, popular American rapper T-Pain publicly claimed that Rockstar Games hired him to produce music for the upcoming game.
However, we have yet to hear any new song related to T-Pain. Even the GTA 6 trailer 2 song was released in 1986. Therefore, until Rockstar officially plays a T-Pain song in the game, his statement should be taken with a grain of salt.
Also check out:
- Is Jason Duval from Grand Theft Auto 6 inspired by a real person? Everything we know from Trailer 2
- Is Bobby Moynihan in Grand Theft Auto 6? Trailer 2 details explored
- Is Matty Matheson in Grand Theft Auto 6? Possibilities explored
- Grand Theft Auto 6 Jason voice actor: Possibilities and predictions
- Official Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots are finally out, revealing jaw-dropping details
- Grand Theft Auto 6 voice actor for Brian Heder could be Stephen Root, believe fans
- Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 is captured on a PS5, reveals Rockstar Games