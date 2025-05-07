Is Roger Craig Smith involved in GTA 6? Rumors and speculations

Immediately after the release of GTA 6 trailer 2 on May 6, 2026, Grand Theft Auto fans began to figure out which real-life artists are involved in the game. While Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the name of the protagonists, some fans are speculating that Roger Craig Smith voices the character of Jason Duval.

Ad

However, the popular American voice actor later made it clear that he was not involved in GTA 6. More details are mentioned below.

Roger Craig Smith dismisses his rumored involvement in GTA 6

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The GTA 6 trailer 2 revealed the full name of Jason and also included many voicelines. This led some of the Grand Theft Auto fans to speculate that Roger Craig Smith is the voice behind the character. While the resemblance is there, the artist himself debunked the rumor on May 7, 2025.

Roger shared the following post on his X profile (X/@RogerCraigSmith), stating that he is not involved in the upcoming game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a follow-up post, the artist added the following:

“LITERALLY attempting to clarify that it is NOT my voice in that trailer. Just to clarify my earlier clarification. Are we clear? Groovy. Trailer’s amazing, though. Just to clarify.”

This makes it clear that Roger Craig Smith is not involved with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. Rockstar Games has historically been known to be very strict with its Non-Disclosure Agreement. If the artist was truly a part of the game, he would have neither agreed nor denied the rumors. Since we got a solid response, we can take it as an official statement.

Ad

Also read: Who plays Lucia in GTA 6? Possibilities explored

Grand Theft Auto fans have been eyeing many real-life artists to find out their involvement in GTA 6. Some of the rumored involvements are as follows:

Bobby Moynihan or Matty Matheson as Cal Hampton

Stephen Root as Brian Heder

Manni L. Perez as Lucia Caminos

However, nothing can be said for sure until the artists themselves or Rockstar Games make a statement regarding the matter.

Ad

Also read: Is Phil Cassidy in GTA 6? Exploring trailer 2 for details

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, only one artist has directly stated their involvement in the upcoming game. In January 2024, popular American rapper T-Pain publicly claimed that Rockstar Games hired him to produce music for the upcoming game.

However, we have yet to hear any new song related to T-Pain. Even the GTA 6 trailer 2 song was released in 1986. Therefore, until Rockstar officially plays a T-Pain song in the game, his statement should be taken with a grain of salt.

Ad

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More