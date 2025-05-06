Is Jason Duval from GTA 6 inspired by a real person? Everything we know from Trailer 2

Rockstar just released the GTA 6 trailer 2, and it primarily focuses on Jason Duval, the playable male character. Rockstar had already revealed his first name in the previous trailer, along with that of Lucia Caminos, the female protagonist. However, with trailer 2, we now know the full names of both heroes, along with some other details.

Rockstar has also revealed a few more details on their website, including a few snippets about the protagonists and some of the major characters we're going to interact with in GTA 6. So, here's what we know so far about Jason Duval and whether he's based on a real-life person or not.

Note: Parts of the article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinion.

Jason Duval in GTA 6: Is he based on a real person?

To answer the most important question, no, it's unlikely that Jason Duval in GTA 6 is based on a real person. Rockstar's storywriting skills are top-notch, and the company usually creates original characters. While some aspects of the protagonist could be based on different fictional characters, there isn't a single definite source of inspiration.

For instance, Niko Bellic's character could've been partly based on the protagonist of Brat (1997) and Brat 2 (2000), the movies that GTA 4 was heavily inspired by. Meanwhile, his looks were based on Sasha, the main antagonist from Behind Enemy Lines (2001).

On a similar note, John Marston's story and some aspects of his character in Red Dead Redemption were definitely inspired by Clint Eastwood's movies, like High Plains Drifter (1973). However, his backstory and personality are entirely Rockstar's own invention. As such, while Jason Duval in GTA 6 may have some parallels to one or more existing fictional characters, he's sure to be a unique protagonist.

GTA 6 trailer 2 showcases Jason as a drug runner and occasional robber, with Lucia being his partner-in-crime during the latter stints. When introducing Jason in their official Grand Theft Auto VI page, Rockstar writes:

"Jason wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder."

His backstory is as follows:

"Jason grew up around grifters and crooks. After a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners. It might be time to try something new."

Rockstar also revealed some tidbits about the relationship between Jason and Lucia:

"Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him. Jason knows how he'd like it to turn out but right now, it's hard to tell."

There's also a picture of Jason robbing a store, on which the caption reads:

"If anything happens, I'm right behind you."

We'll surely learn more about Jason Duval once GTA 6 finally comes out on May 26, 2026. So far, the game has only been confirmed on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but a PC release is also expected soon after.

