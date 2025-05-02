When is the GTA 6 release date?

Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting for an official GTA 6 release date for ages, and Rockstar haS finally provided one. However, Grand Theft Auto 6 will now be released in Spring 2026 instead of its original Fall 2025 release date. Although Rockstar gave everyone what they were asking for—an official release date reveal—a delay was the last thing fans wanted.

Ad

Rockstar made an official announcement on X earlier today, along with a Newswire article, revealing the delay. The post reveals that GTA 6 will now come out on May 26, 2026, along with the company's apology for the delayed release date.

So, here's everything you need to know about the official GTA 6 release date, along with Rockstar's latest post on it.

GTA 6 release date delayed to next year

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As you can see from the above embed, the post is rather short. Rockstar merely stated the new GTA 6 release date of May 26, 2026, and expressed regret for the delay. The rest of the post is very similar to their previous announcement, which thanked fans for their continued interest and support.

Even after Rockstar revealed a Fall 2025 release date, many fans were still skeptical and anticipated a delay. It seems that their skepticism has been proven true. However, at least it hasn't been pushed back by a whole year. Although a GTA title has never been released in May, Rockstar has launched three iconic titles during this month — Max Payne 3, L.A. Noire, and Red Dead Redemption.

Ad

Other GTA titles that came out in Spring include Grand Theft Auto London 1969, Grand Theft Auto 2, and Grand Theft Auto IV. On X, Rockstar's official statement has 14.8 million views so far, with over 24k comments, 88k reposts, 260k likes, and 16k bookmarks. With a developer this big and a game this anticipated, the amount of reactions isn't too shocking.

As expected, the comments section has been flooded with fans reacting negatively, or responding with hilarious memes. This includes comments from popular Grand Theft Auto content creators like TGG, as well as the famous streamer Shroud.

On the other hand, this delay might give some PC players enough time to upgrade to a new rig. This is because Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to have some insane system requirements. Besides, while console players at least know the release date, PC players still don't have any information. Since the console release date has been pushed back, you can expect the same for PC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarshi Acharya Rajarshi is an esports analyst at Sportskeeda. He holds an M.A. (English) degree from Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata. In his spare time, he enjoys playing video games, particularly open-world titles and role-playing games (RPGs) and is particularly fond of the GTA franchise and has played nearly every title in the series. When he's not playing video games or writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys studying history or practicing martial arts such as kickboxing and Muay Thai. Know More