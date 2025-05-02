GTA 6 release date finally revealed, delayed to 2026

Rockstar Games has announced a delay in the GTA 6 release date, and it is now coming in 2026. The studio recently made an official announcement indicating that the game is unfinished at the moment and would need more time to polish things.

Read on to know more about this announcement.

GTA 6 release date has been announced with a major delay

On May 2, 2025, Rockstar Games shared a new Newswire stating that the GTA 6 release date is May 26, 2026. Earlier, the game was scheduled to release in the fall of 2025. But now, it has been delayed by approximately another six months. The studio stated the following as the reason:

“We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Now, Grand Theft Auto fans will have to wait till Spring 2026 for GTA 6 to be released.

