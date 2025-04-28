Why GTA 6 PC release is possible and gamers might get it soon

While Rockstar Games has yet to announce the GTA 6 PC release date, there are a lot of discussions around it in the community. The studio has remained tight-lipped since December 2023, after releasing the first official trailer. However, a few noteworthy sources have recently indicated that the GTA 6 PC release may arrive sooner than expected.
This article discusses why the GTA 6 PC release may happen soon after the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S release.
Note: Some parts of this article are purely subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.
Take-Two Interactive and Corsair CEOs share some insight about the GTA 6 PC release
On February 10, 2025, IGN published an interview with Strauss Zelnick (the CEO of Take-Two Interactive) where he indicated that the GTA 6 PC release date would arrive after the console release. Strauss said:
“With regard to others in our lineup, we don't always go across all platforms simultaneously. Historically, Rockstar has started with some platforms and then historically moved to other platforms.”
Rockstar has been following this pattern for some years now, as evident by GTA 5 and RDR 2 releases:
- Grand Theft Auto 5 initial release: September 17, 2013
- Grand Theft Auto 5 PC release: April 14, 2015
- Red Dead Redemption 2 initial release: October 26, 2018
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PC release: November 5, 2019
Also read: Could GTA 6 trailer 2 release this month? possibilities explored
While we are yet to know the exact GTA 6 release date, it is still scheduled to be released in fall 2025. Based on this, we can expect the PC release in late 2026 or early 2027. However, the CEO of Corsair (a renowned PC component and accessory maker) recently stated that the GTA 6 PC release date could arrive in early 2026.
As reported by Tae Kim (X/@firstadopter), a popular journalist, the Corsair CEO stated the following:
“GTA 6 is probably the one everyone's talking about, and we'll get a glimpse of that, I think, later on in the year for console. My understanding now it's going to come out in the fall for console and then early 2026 for PC.”
While the statement is surely exciting, fans are advised to wait for an official announcement about the GTA 6 PC release.
Also check out:
- 5 tiny details in GTA 6 leaked footage you might have not noticed
- 5 games like GTA to play while waiting for GTA 6 (2025)
- 5 GTA Vice City characters who shouldn't return in GTA 6
- GTA 6 Disney World rumor, explored
- Director Mode number in GTA 5 (PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Series X|S)
- How to be a cop in GTA 5 with no mods? (and why you should try it)
- 5 GTA Online Easter Eggs you probably don't know about
- GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (April 24-30, 2025)