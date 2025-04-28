Why GTA 6 PC release is possible and gamers might get it soon

While Rockstar Games has yet to announce the GTA 6 PC release date, there are a lot of discussions around it in the community. The studio has remained tight-lipped since December 2023, after releasing the first official trailer. However, a few noteworthy sources have recently indicated that the GTA 6 PC release may arrive sooner than expected.

This article discusses why the GTA 6 PC release may happen soon after the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S release.

Note: Some parts of this article are purely subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

Take-Two Interactive and Corsair CEOs share some insight about the GTA 6 PC release

On February 10, 2025, IGN published an interview with Strauss Zelnick (the CEO of Take-Two Interactive) where he indicated that the GTA 6 PC release date would arrive after the console release. Strauss said:

“With regard to others in our lineup, we don't always go across all platforms simultaneously. Historically, Rockstar has started with some platforms and then historically moved to other platforms.”

Rockstar has been following this pattern for some years now, as evident by GTA 5 and RDR 2 releases:

Grand Theft Auto 5 initial release: September 17, 2013

Grand Theft Auto 5 PC release: April 14, 2015

Red Dead Redemption 2 initial release: October 26, 2018

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC release: November 5, 2019

While we are yet to know the exact GTA 6 release date, it is still scheduled to be released in fall 2025. Based on this, we can expect the PC release in late 2026 or early 2027. However, the CEO of Corsair (a renowned PC component and accessory maker) recently stated that the GTA 6 PC release date could arrive in early 2026.

As reported by Tae Kim (X/@firstadopter), a popular journalist, the Corsair CEO stated the following:

“GTA 6 is probably the one everyone's talking about, and we'll get a glimpse of that, I think, later on in the year for console. My understanding now it's going to come out in the fall for console and then early 2026 for PC.”

While the statement is surely exciting, fans are advised to wait for an official announcement about the GTA 6 PC release.

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More