5 reasons why a GTA 6 PC version should be released on day one

While many Grand Theft Auto fans expected a GTA 6 PC version on day one, Rockstar Games only announced the title for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This has upset a significant portion of players as they will have to wait a few more years to play the game on their computers. However, there are multiple reasons a PC version release on day one makes sense.

This article lists five reasons why Rockstar Games should consider releasing the GTA 6 PC version on day one.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons why the GTA 6 PC version should be a day-one release

1) To boost sales

A PC version of Grand Theft Auto 6 will bring more revenue for the company (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is no doubt that the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 will break many sales records. Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games’ parent organization) has previously set high revenue goals for the game's launch.

While it is likely that the studio will reach these goals, releasing the GTA 6 PC version will significantly boost sales. Additionally, offering collector’s editions for PC players could further enhance the game's appeal and profitability.

2) To cater to the huge PC community

The GTA PC community is huge and has been around since the release of Grand Theft Auto 3. The Grand Theft Auto 5 PC community is still active and has contributed substantially to the 2013 title’s enduring popularity.

Releasing the GTA 6 PC version on day one would demonstrate Rockstar’s recognition of this loyal fanbase while attracting those who prefer playing video games on the platform.

3) To kickstart GTA 6 RP

Grand Theft Auto Roleplaying is now an official part of Rockstar Games, helping sustain the popularity of Grand Theft Auto 5. Releasing the GTA 6 PC version on day one would allow RP developers to build new gameplay around the title's open world.

Fans and third-party developers will undoubtedly begin brainstorming new RP gameplay content as soon as the title launches on consoles. Therefore, Rockstar could facilitate their efforts by announcing the PC version in the GTA 6 trailer 2.

4) Allow modders to show their skills

One of the main reasons many players prefer playing Grand Theft Auto games on PC is the availability of mods. Mods can significantly change gameplay and make it more interesting.

The PC modding community is eagerly awaiting GTA 6, and a day-one PC release on the platform would enable modders to create unique content that could generate even more excitement for the game.

It goes without saying that iconic characters like Carl “CJ” Johnson from GTA: San Andreas will be among the first mods to arrive in the upcoming game.

5) PC has more graphical advantages

Grand Theft Auto 6 on PC will surely be more beautiful than consoles (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer showcased stunning visuals, raising expectations for the title’s graphical fidelity. While there is no doubt that the gameplay will look beautiful on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, PC gaming offers unparalleled visual potential.

Since a PC offers players the ability to equip the latest graphics drivers, higher RAM, and wide monitors, it is the ideal platform for experiencing the title’s visuals in their full glory.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should make the GTA 6 PC version a day-one release.

