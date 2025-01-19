7 things we expect to see in GTA 6 Online

While GTA 6 Online is yet to be officially announced, the Grand Theft Auto community has been highly anticipating it. The September 2022 leaks showed one clip of the upcoming multiplayer version, giving players a hint about it. The player base has high hopes that Rockstar Games will introduce new and improved things in the multiplayer version of GTA 6.

This article lists seven things that we expect Rockstar Games to include in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

7 things that Rockstar Games should consider adding in GTA 6 Online

1) Dedicated servers

GTA fans have been asking for dedicated servers for ages (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games should actively incorporate dedicated servers in GTA 6 Online. The Grand Theft Auto 5 Online community has been asking for secure and dedicated servers for years, and the studio has yet to show interest in doing so.

However, the upcoming version of the multiplayer game should have dedicated servers right from the beginning. GTA 5 Online (especially on PC) has suffered enough breaching and security-related issues in the past. Rockstar Games should take these lessons seriously and make the upcoming game as safe as possible.

2) Bigger lobbies

Considering the popularity of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, its lobby system is very mediocre. Rockstar only allows 30 players in a lobby and two players as spectators. This is a very small number as thousands worldwide join the popular GTA game every day.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should increase the lobby capacity in GTA 6 Online. The threshold limit should be increased by double or up to 100 players in a lobby.

3) Map expansions

While the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer did not disclose the full map of the upcoming game, the player base is expecting a bigger open world than Grand Theft Auto 5. Rockstar Games should also consider adding map expansions in GTA 6 Online.

Since the game is expected to run for a while, the map should evolve with time so that players have the motivation to play the game and explore new areas.

4) Bigger DLCs

The DLCs in GTA 6 Online should be bigger than Grand Theft Auto 5 Online updates. Rockstar Games has released several DLCs in the current multiplayer game, and only a handful of them can be regarded as big updates.

The upcoming multiplayer game should have bigger updates more frequently so that players continue to engage in the game for a long time.

5) Balanced in-game economy

Grand Theft Auto 6 Online should charge properly for commodities (Image via Rockstar Games)

The current economy of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online is very imbalanced and things have exorbitant rates. Rockstar Games should fix the economy in GTA 6 Online so that the products have fair prices.

Having a balanced economy will also make the gameplay easy for new players.

6) Improved character customizations

Grand Theft Auto 6 Online characters should have their unique identities (Image via Rockstar Games)

The character customization in GTA 6 Online should be improved and more adjustable features should be introduced. Players should be able to change their body types and heights. Many other multiplayer games currently offer extensive customization, and Rockstar Games should also make it a standard practice.

7) Less loading screens

The upcoming game should reduce the number of dark loading screens (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the biggest complaints about Grand Theft Auto 5 Online is that it has too many loading screens. Whether it is entering a building or joining a lobby, players spend plenty amount of time looking at loading screens.

Rockstar Games should address this issue in GTA 6 Online and decrease the loading screens as much as possible. The process should be seamless and similar to single-player gameplay.

