5 Watch Dogs 2 features that GTA 6 should have

While Rockstar Games continues to develop GTA 6, fans' speculations are far from over. The community continues to expect novel experiences in the upcoming title. Watch Dogs 2 is a title that Rockstar can take inspiration from. The game has many elements that might go well with Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay.

That being said, this article lists five popular features from Watch Dogs 2 that Rockstar Games should consider adding to GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The list is not in any particular order.

5 notable features from Watch Dogs 2 that should be in GTA 6

1) Listening to music while on foot

Many Grand Theft Auto fans want to listen to music outside their vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

The ability to listen to music while on foot is arguably one of the most requested features by GTA fans. Rockstar Games is known for some of the best in-game radio stations. However, as of now, you can only listen to music while inside or near a vehicle.

Watch Dogs 2 allows players to listen to music from their in-game phones, and this should be implemented in GTA 6 as well. As you can already wear wireless earphones in Grand Theft Auto Online, adding music streaming to them should be easy.

2) Add custom songs

While Watch Dogs 2 allows players to create custom playlists, Rockstar Games should take this feature one step ahead in GTA 6 and allow players to stream custom music in the game. As of now, this feature is available on the PC version of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online.

The upcoming title should also allow PlayStation and Xbox players to create their custom radio stations with downloaded songs. This will make roaming in the State of Leonida even better. `

3) Customizable in-game phones

Rockstar Games should bring back in-game phone customizability in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Watch Dogs 2 allows you to add various new features to the in-game phone for usage in the gameplay. Grand Theft Auto 4 had a similar feature, but GTA 5 does not have it.

In-game mobile phones in GTA 6 should have more functions and customizability. Players should be able to download features (such as apps, wallpapers, music, and themes) from the in-game internet and use them. That said, the ability to change the phone entirely will be the icing on the cake.

4) Use of RC gadgets

Rockstar Games should add a limited number of futuristic tech to Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The upcoming GTA gameplay should feature futuristic gadgets like drones and remote controls like those in Watch Dogs 2. While such gadgets are prominent in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, GTA 6 Online or story mode gameplay should scale down and add only mission-specific elements.

Adding a remote control unit to vehicles will be a great way to unleash chaos among NPCs in Vice City.

5) Improved social media integration

Social media is an integral part of the Watch Dogs 2 gameplay and Rockstar Games should also work on bettering its in-game social media as well. The first GTA 6 trailer showed promising improvements in the social media scenario.

Players should also be able to upload content on the in-game social media platform so that NPCs and other players (in multiplayer mode) can interact with it. This would be in contrast to Grand Theft Auto 5's social media, which feels slightly lackluster as players can only observe what NPCs post.

