5 things GTA 6 trailer 2 won't likely disclose

The GTA 6 trailer 2 was massively anticipated in 2024. Although Rockstar Games revealed the first trailer in December 2023, the studio has remained radio silent for over a year now. Still, the Grand Theft Auto community expects trailer 2 to release soon as Take-Two Interactive has its next investors call meeting in the first week of February 2025.

With that said, this article lists five things that may not be a part of the GTA 6 trailer 2.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 things that Rockstar Games may not disclose in the GTA 6 trailer 2

1) Pre-order details

There is still some time to go before you can pre-order Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even though fans are eager to know the retail price and pre-order dates for Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games may not disclose the details in the GTA 6 trailer 2. Based on the studio’s previous practices, pre-order sales usually start a few weeks before the actual release date.

So, even if we get the next GTA 6 trailer in the first half of 2025, we might not get to see any pre-order details. Still, with the game set to release in fall 2025, we can expect pre-orders to go live in July or August. In fact, Rockstar usually makes a separate announcement to start the process.

2) PC release date

While PC fans are anticipating a GTA 6 PC port announcement, the GTA 6 trailer 2 may not carry the good news. The PC version of Grand Theft Auto 5 was released nearly two years after its initial release on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

The same can be expected this time around, as Rockstar Games announced the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 only for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Since we do not have a confirmed release date even for the consoles, expecting a PC port at this time is a bold dream.

3) The full map

Although Rockstar Games showed off several areas from the upcoming open world, the full map of Grand Theft Auto 6 is yet to be revealed. However, if you are expecting it in the GTA 6 trailer 2, then there is a high chance that it won’t happen.

While the GTA mapping community has been working on a rough map layout since the September 2022 leaks, it cannot be deemed official until confirmed by Rockstar Games. The studio usually reveals its maps with the games’ release. Ergo, the next trailer may not include it either.

4) Grand Theft Auto 6 Online

Along with the next trailer, the Grand Theft Auto community is also pretty excited for GTA 6 Online, the successor to the current multiplayer sandbox. However, if past instances are anything to go by, Rockstar Games introduced Grand Theft Auto 5 Online late into the pre-release period.

Therefore, the next version of the multiplayer game is also likely to be introduced later, and may not be a part of the GTA 6 trailer 2 video. Rockstar released a separate trailer video to showcase Grand Theft Auto 5 Online and the same can be expected for its successor.

5) Story details

Rockstar Games is a master at keeping secrets (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even after multiple GTA 6 leaks in the past and an official trailer, we still don’t know how the story of the upcoming game might unfold. The next trailer is also unlikely to disclose it as Rockstar Games prefers to keep the narrative under wraps.

While the GTA 6 trailer 2 will definitely feature scenes and characters from the upcoming game, we will have to wait till the release date and play the game to know the entire plot.

