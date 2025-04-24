5 tiny details in GTA 6 leaked footage you might have not noticed

The notorious GTA 6 leaked footage from September 2022 offered fans a plethora of details about the upcoming game. The Grand Theft Auto community was quick to examine all the major features from the leaked footage; however, there were some tiny details in the footage that were easy to overlook.
This article lists five minor details in the GTA 6 leaked footage that you might not have noticed before.
Note: The leaked details cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.
5 minor details from the GTA 6 leaked footage that you should know
1) Hijacking cars will not be easy
So far, stealing cars has been an easy task where the characters break the glass, unlock the door, and get access to the vehicle. However, the GTA 6 leaked footage showed that Jason and Lucia might not be able to hijack every NPC car.
The high-end and luxury cars in the game are supposed to have tight security measures that may require special gadgets to break into.
2) Multiplayer lobby
There was a small part in the GTA 6 leaked footage that revealed certain settings of the upcoming multiplayer version. Rockstar Games is seemingly moving forward with a 30-player lobby system, similar to GTA Online. The leaked footage showed a multiplayer lobby with 30 players and two slots for spectators.
While the first official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer did not show any online mode, if the developer does not change the multiplayer system, we may get 30-player lobbies again.
3) Command your partner(s)
During the Hank Waffles robbery part in the GTA 6 leaked footage, Lucia was seen having the option to command Jason. She had the option to tell Jason to surrender and to follow her. We can expect the male protagonist to have the same option when we have control of him.
This will surely be a great addition to the gameplay as we can properly utilize the NPCs. As of now, you can control only your character and hope the NPCs will tag along during missions.
4) Police ambushes will be a thing
The GTA 6 leaked footage showed that Jason and Lucia could get ambushed by the police. These are events called "Cop Trap", and there were 12 of them:
- Cop Trap - Alley
- Cop Trap - Apartment Complex
- Cop Trap - Bingo
- Cop Trap - Body Shop
- Cop Trap - Bulk Storage
- Cop Trap - Burnout Scooters
- Cop Trap - Cafe Carraway
- Cop Trap - Cash n Carry
- Cop Trap - Closing Store
- Cop Trap - Food Trucks
- Cop Trap - Kington Hotel
- Cop Trap - Massage Parlors
You may get ambushed by cops during the easy score events.
5) New and returning brands
The GTA 6 leaked footage also included various new and old in-game brands. You could see names such as Fleeca, LifeInvader, Taco Bomb, WhatUp!, MARCO, Chacey’s, etc. The new ones are also expected to be parodies of various real-life brands.
These are easy to overlook as they appear in random places without being in focus for most of the time.
