How to download and install GTA 5 Enhanced Native Trainer Mod (2025)

The GTA 5 Enhanced Native Trainer mod can potentially introduce various new features that aren't available in the vanilla game. If you are looking for a one-stop solution mod with varying utilities, then it is one of the best choices for you. Even though the mod is currently not supported in the GTA 5 Enhanced version, you can explore it in the Legacy Version for the time being.

This article explains how you can download and install the GTA 5 Enhanced Native Trainer Mod in the GTA 5 Legacy Version.

How to download the GTA 5 Enhanced Native Trainer Mod

Downloading the GTA 5 Enhanced Native Trainer Mod is easy and can be done through the following steps:

Go to the GTA 5 - Mods official website. Click on the search icon in the top left corner. Type Enhanced Native Trainer in the box and click Search. The search results should give you two options: Enhanced Native Trainer by Zemanez and Enhanced Native Trainer by gtav-ent. Click on the first one. Click on the big Download button under the mod name. On the next page, click on the Download button again.

The Enhanced Native Trainer Mod should be downloaded to your PC and be ready to install.

How to install the GTA 5 Enhanced Native Trainer Mod

The installation process for the GTA 5 Enhanced Native Trainer Mod is also fairly simple, but you must know where to put the files so that they work properly in the game. First, you must extract the downloaded .zip file and put the contents into a folder.

After that, follow these steps to install the Enhanced Native Trainer Mod on your PC:

Open the folder where you’ve put the downloaded mod files. Open the folder where you have installed GTA 5 on your PC (game directory). Select the EnhancedNativeTrainer.asi and ent-config.xml files in the downloaded folder and copy them. Paste both files into the game directory.

The GTA 5 Enhanced Native Trainer Mod should be installed. Launch your game and press F4 to open the Enhanced Native Trainer menu. If it appears, the mod is properly installed and ready to use. However, you must not use it in GTA Online, otherwise you may get banned.

