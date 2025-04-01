5 best GTA 5 visual graphics mods for 2025

Visual graphics mods are one of the major reasons why GTA 5 is still popular among PC players. The Grand Theft Auto modding community has developed a plethora of mods for the 2013 title. These mods help you customize how the game looks and feels. Some visual graphics mods also add new props to the open world, making it worth exploring again.

This article lists five of the best visual graphics mods for GTA 5 that you should try in 2025.

5 best visual graphics mods to try in GTA 5 in 2025

1) VisualV

A screenshot from the VisualV mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via GTA5-Mods)

VisualV changes how Los Santos and Blaine County look. It is a graphics overhaul mod that changes the weather effects, adds volumetric fog, improves motion blur, fixes shadows, lens flares, and many other things. It is also one of the best mods to try in the GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC.

The VisualV mod can make the game look extremely realistic, with you being able to see some ray-traced reflections on shiny surfaces.

2) HD Low End

If you have a low-end PC and cannot play the GTA 5 Enhanced version, then try the HD Low End mod to make the most out of your game. It tweaks the in-game settings and makes the game produce the best visuals on the available hardware.

HD Low End mod is one of the best ways to enhance your gaming experience without having to invest in new hardware. The game looks significantly better than on the default settings.

3) Clouds V: New Clouds for Visual V

The sky in Grand Theft Auto 5 sometimes produces stunning visuals, and you can improve them with the Clouds V mod. It adds new clouds and sky patterns that look spectacular with the perfect lighting conditions. The clouds also fill the gap between mountains.

This GTA 5 mod also generates vapor trails to make the open world more lifelike. You can go sightseeing at different spots around the map.

4) GTA V Remake

The GTA V Remake mod not only changes the visuals but also modifies trees, vegetation, rocks, weather, and so on. You can see extra sunny weather, realistic raindrops, increased loading distance, enhanced reflections, and many other improvements.

The open world looks beautiful, with new props all around.

5) Awesomekills Graphics

A screenshot from the Awesomekills Graphics mod (Image via GTA5-Mods)

The Awesomekills Graphics mod adds photorealistic visuals to the 2013 title for both day and night scenarios. According to the modder, you can get performance optimization, car reflections, enhanced sky and clouds, and many other visual improvements using the mod.

The colors look brighter, and nights look extra dark. It is one of the best mods if you want to have a GTA 5 Enhanced-like experience in the Legacy version.

It is worth noting that, except for VisualV, the other mods only work on the GTA 5 Legacy version. That said, they ensure that the game visuals are on par with the new Enhanced version from Rockstar Games.

