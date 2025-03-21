5 useful tips and tricks if you play GTA 5 Enhanced

GTA 5 Enhanced is currently one of the most popular versions of the 2013 title. After Rockstar Games released it on March 4, 2025, many players are enjoying the new features. While most are already familiar with each aspect of the game, others may need some guidance. Considering the title's sheer size, you should know the best tips and tricks for a better experience.

This article lists five of the most useful tricks that you can utilize while playing GTA 5 Enhanced.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 useful tips and tricks to try while playing GTA 5 Enhanced

1) Utilize the stock market to become rich

The stock market can change your fortune in-game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The stock market continues to function similarly in the GTA 5 Enhanced version, and players should utilize it to make money. The best time to use the stock market is after the finale. You should choose The Third Way as the ending so that every character stays alive.

Lester will greatly help you in the process if you follow his instructions. Check out the GTA 5 stock market guide to know more about this feature.

2) Enable auto-aim to target enemies

The new Enhanced version supports PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller, and there is a chance that many players will utilize it. If you find it difficult to aim weapons with a controller, then you can change the targeting mode to the following:

Free Aim - Assisted

Assisted Aim - Full

Assisted Aim - Partial

This feature also works flawlessly on GTA 5 Enhanced on Steam Deck.

3) Use bushes to hide from cops

Sometimes, the cops in GTA 5 can get too bothersome and not allow you to escape easily. In that case, you can use the bushes to hide from them and let the heat cool down. However, you must not be seen by the police while trying to hide.

If you do it successfully, the player maker on the mini-map should turn grey, and vision cones should appear on the cops. You can also hide inside various tunnels and drains.

4) Use first-person POV to sprint faster

If you want to move fast while on foot, use the first-person camera mode. Franklin, Michael, and Trevor move slightly faster in this POV. You can utilize this trick during the triathlon missions, regular running, and swimming as well.

Watching Mary-Ann Quinn rage over you for defeating her in various physical activities is something you should not miss. The first-person POV will greatly help in this regard.

5) Identify missions with colors

Franklin, Michael, and Trevor all have different mission identifiers (Image via Rockstar Games)

While some missions in GTA 5 can be done by all three protagonists, others are reserved for a particular character. To identify them, you should check the color of the mission marker. The tones associated with the protagonists are as follows:

Michael De Santa - Blue

Franklin Clinton - Green

Trevor Philips - Orange

Next time you see a mission marker on the map in GTA 5 Enhanced version, check its color to know which protagonist will trigger the event.

