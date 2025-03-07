How to play GTA 5 Enhanced on Steam Deck

The GTA 5 Enhanced version is now available to play on the Steam Deck. While the title has been listed on the platform for a while now, its multiplayer version (Grand Theft Auto 5 Online) is no longer supported due to Rockstar Games integrating the BattlEye anti-cheat system for PC. Nonetheless, you can still enjoy the story mode without any issues.

This article briefly explains how you can download the Enhanced version of GTA 5 on your Steam Deck and suggests some setting changes to make your gameplay experience smoother.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Steps to download the GTA 5 Enhanced version on Steam Deck

The GTA 5 PC update is available on the Steam Deck, and you can download it for free if you have the Legacy Edition of Grand Theft Auto 5. Here’s how you get the game:

Open your Steam Deck and select the search box. Type ‘Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced’ and press search. Download the one that comes with the Enhanced label on top of the Grand Theft Auto 5 logo. Click on the Play button to launch the game.

The size of the game is around 90 GB. Therefore, we suggest you connect to a fast internet connection before initiating the process.

Suggested settings changes for the GTA 5 Enhanced on Steam Deck

It goes without saying that the Steam Deck is not as powerful as a regular PC, and you cannot run the game in full glory. For this reason, we suggest you tweak some settings so that you can have a relatively smoother experience.

Here are some of the changes you should make while playing GTA 5 Enhanced version for the first time:

Resolution: 1280x800

Enable Ray Tracing: On

Ray Traced Shadows: Very High

Ray Traced Reflections: Very High

Ray Traced Global Illumination: Off

Ray Traced Ambient Occulsion: Off

Frame Scaling: AMD FSR 3

AMD FSR 3 Quality: Balanced

Keep in mind that you can always experiment with the settings and choose the ones you prefer. However, the aforementioned ones should run your game at around 30 frames per second with ray tracing enabled.

If you are a new player, you can continue playing after configuring the game. However, returning players are advised to migrate the GTA 5 Legacy version data to the Enhanced version if they do not want to start from the beginning.

