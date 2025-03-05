GTA Online Text Chat reportedly not supported in Enhanced Edition (PC)

Many PC gamers have been experiencing an issue with accessing the GTA Online Text Chat feature. Rockstar Games recently released the new GTA 5 Enhanced version for the PC platform, adding tons of new content to the 2013 title. However, fans quickly noticed difficulties in using the Text Chat features while in a multiplayer lobby. Interestingly, it seems that the feature is currently not supported in the newer version.

Ad

According to Frabbi 01 on GTAForums, someone shared an email — supposedly from Rockstar Games Support — on the Steam Forums, revealing that the GTA Online Text Chat feature is currently not supported in the Enhanced Edition. The developers reportedly suggested other alternatives that PC gamers can use at the moment.

Note: This article is based on rumors, so readers should take the information with a pinch of salt

GTA Online Text Chat feature might get fixed for GTA 5 Enhanced Edition (PC)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

User Frabbi 01 copied the entire email, which was supposedly sent by Rockstar Games Support and originally posted on the Steam forums. This was further posted on X by a user who goes by the handle @TezFunz2

As per Frabbi 01's post, the developers are aware of the GTA Online Text Chat issues that Enhanced Edition players have been experiencing. Here’s the line from the email mentioning that he feature is currently not supported on the newer PC version:

Ad

“In GTA V Enhanced, in-Game Text Chat will not be supported at launch.”

However, the phrasing of the sentence suggests that the feature could be fixed and supported in the future.

The email also suggested some alternatives that PC gamers can use for the time being:

“We recommend utilizing platform chat functionality or the game's SMS feature as alternatives for communication with other players.”

Ad

While the suggested GTA Online Text Chat alternatives may not be convenient for some, those are the best options PC gamers have at the moment. The email further encouraged users to report issues with the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition:

“We encourage you to please submit any constructive GTA Online suggestions and input that you have via the official Feedback website: https://www.rockstargames.com/gta-online/feedback.”

Ad

Earlier today (March 5, 2025), Rockstar released a brand new GTA 5 update, which reportedly fixed the 120 FPS frame-rate cap issue. This shows that the developers are already working to fix the existing issues in the Enhanced Edition on PC.

PC gamers can expect more patches for the Enhanced Edition in the near future.

Other Grand Theft Auto content you like to know about:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback