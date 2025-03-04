How to transfer GTA Online character to PC's GTA 5 Enhanced Edition

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PC is finally here. Those who already own Grand Theft Auto 5 on the platform can upgrade to it for free on Steam, Epic Games Launcher, or the Rockstar Games Launcher. However, one question existing PC players have is whether they can transfer their GTA Online character and progress over to the latest version or not.
While that is possible, some still have doubts about how that can be done. On thath note, this guide explains how to transfer your GTA Online character to GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PC.
GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PC guide: How to transfer your GTA Online character
Here is a step-by-step guide to migrate your GTA Online character to GTA 5 Enhanced Edition for PC:
- Step 1: Click Online in the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC Landing Page, and then Select. This should bring up a "Migrate Profile" screen after an introduction video, where you should be able to see your original GTA Online character profile.
- Step 2: Select that profile, and click Migrate. An alert will then pop up with character migration terms. If you agree, click Confirm.
- Step 3: Character migration may take some time, after which you should get a "Success" notification. Click Confirm to move on.
- Step 4: You will now be on a "Choose A Character" screen with your migrated GTA Online character(s) among the options. Select it and then click Continue to enter an online session with it.
There is also a possible scenario where you may not arrive at the "Migrate Profile" screen, and are instead taken to "Choose A Character" without your GTA Online profile listed.
In this case, you will have to create a new GTA Online character, enter a session with it, and then migrate your original profile via the pause menu. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do so:
- Step 1: Open the GTA Online pause menu in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC.
- Step 2: Go to ONLINE.
- Step 3: Click Migrate Profile.
The game will then check for profile migration eligibility. If successful, you should get an alert asking if you want to quit the current GTA Online session and migrate your profile. Click OK.
You should now be able to see the "Migrate Profile" screen with your original GTA Online profile. Select it and press Continue. Read the character migration terms and click Confirm if you agree to them.
Also check: "The GTA Online profile associated with this Rockstar Games account is not eligible for migration" error
GTA 5 Enhanced PC: GTA Online character migration terms
GTA Online character/profile can only be migrated to the Enhanced Edition once –this cannot be reversed. You can continue playing with it in GTA 5 Legacy, but note that progress on Enhanced and Legacy will be separate post character migration.
Additionally, GTA Online players on Legacy cannot play with those gaming on Enhanced.
Meanwhile, Rockstar Games dropped the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update today for the multiplayer, and it has added some exciting content.
