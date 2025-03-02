10 things to know about GTA 5 Enhanced PC before its release

GTA 5 Enhanced PC is the latest version of Rockstar's open-world sandbox on the platform. It is similar to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S port that came out in 2022. Although the developer had confirmed the arrival of the PC version well in advance, its official release date of March 4, 2025, was only confirmed recently.
As we look forward to GTA 5 Enhanced on PC, here are 10 things to know about the upcoming version before its release.
You should know these things about GTA 5 Enhanced PC before its release
1) Notable technical enhancements
Grand Theft Auto 5's graphics hold up well even after a decade. However, its Enhanced version will feature some notable technical improvements like support for FSR1 and 3, DLSS, higher framerate and resolution, faster loading times, and more. Additionally, it will have ray-traced shadows, reflections, ambient occlusion, and global illumination.
2) New features in GTA Online
Grand Theft Auto 5's Enhanced PC version will add the following new features in the title's multiplayer — GTA Online:
- HSW Performance upgrades
- Premium Test Rides
- HSW Time Trials
- HSW Races
- Career Progress
- Career Builder
- Wildlife Photography Challenge
- Kernel-based anti-cheat protections
- Proactive voice chat moderation
Many of these features already exist in the title's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.
3) New cars
GTA 5 Enhanced on PC will mark the debut of five new GTA Online cars on the platform. Here are their names:
- Coil Cyclone II
- Imponte Arbiter GT
- Karin S95
- Pegassi Weaponized Ignus
- Pfister Astron Custom
These cars have been available in the multiplayer's current-gen console version for quite a while.
4) New landing page
Another interesting change from GTA 5 Legacy on PC will be a new landing page (main menu). Rockstar provided an image of this page, which suggests that it could let players easily choose between entering the story mode or online, as well as various other types of content.
5) Access to GTA+
GTA+ is a subscription service that, so far, has only been limited to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online. However, it will also become accessible to PC players once the Enhanced version releases.
Subscribing to it provides rotating in-game benefits every month, and even access to some classic Rockstar Games titles for free.
6) Free upgrade for current Grand Theft Auto 5 owners
GTA 5 Enhanced PC will be a free upgrade for anyone who currently owns Grand Theft Auto 5 on the platform. The older version of the title will be separate, named Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy, and Rockstar Games will continue supporting it.
7) Can be pre-loaded on certain launchers
With the release date a few days away, the option to pre-load GTA 5 Enhanced PC has already been made available on Steam and Rockstar Games Launcher. The file size varies a little bit on both clients but is around 90 GB. Additionally, players can now migrate their story mode save game to the Enhanced version as well.
8) No cross-play between Legacy and Enhanced
Both the GTA 5 Legacy and Enhanced versions will exist on PC and be supported by Rockstar. However, players on one version will not be able to play online with those on the other.
9) System requirements
Rockstar has revealed the minimum and recommended system requirements for GTA 5 Enhanced PC, as shown in the image above. This will help players decide if they want to upgrade to continue with the Legacy version.
10) Release date
GTA 5 Enhanced PC will release on March 4, 2025. It is worth noting that the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update is also coming out on this very date.
